Sydney chef David Lee criticizes Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for promoting Jollibee expansion as 4,000 Australian cafes closed in 2026, demanding support for struggling local businesses.

Sydney-based chef David Lee has publicly condemned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the political leader's promotional visit to Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee in the Philippines. Lee expressed deep frustration that the government chose to highlight a multinational corporate expansion while local hospitality operators face severe financial distress across Australia. The controversy erupted on Monday after Lee shared a video response to footage of the Prime Minister consuming burgers and chicken while announcing Jollibee's planned entry into dozens of locations in New South Wales and Victoria.

Record Closures Spark Public Outrage

The backlash centers on recent data from CreditorWatch indicating that nearly 4,000 Australian cafes, restaurants, and takeaway businesses ceased operations in the twelve months leading to July 2026. Lee argued that this stark statistic highlights a collapsing domestic industry while the Prime Minister simultaneously endorses an overseas competitor. He questioned the government's priorities, asking why Australian small business owners are being ignored in favor of foreign corporate interests.

Also read Anthony Albanese Faces Backlash Over Jollibee Promotion Amid Economic Concerns

Lee emphasized that the economic consequences of these closures are devastating for families losing their livelihoods. He stated that while multinational expansions may create some employment opportunities, the financial benefits ultimately flow overseas rather than supporting local economies. His comments reflect a growing sentiment among independent operators who feel abandoned by federal policy during a period of significant market contraction.

Chef Lee's Emotional Response to Government Strategy

Lee revealed that his initial reaction to seeing the Prime Minister's social media post was disbelief. He told the Daily Mail that he suspected his account had been hacked or that the video was artificially generated due to its perceived disconnect from current economic realities. Once he verified the authenticity of the Prime Minister's activity, Lee described feeling a profound sense of betrayal and anger.

Advertisement

He characterized the government's actions as a direct insult to the thousands of independent operators struggling to remain solvent. Lee noted that small business representatives have been vocal about their hardships for months, yet they feel their appeals for recognition and assistance are being ignored by senior leadership. This incident has intensified calls for the government to pivot its focus toward supporting domestic enterprises.

Broader Industry Concerns and Policy Demands

Lee's criticism aligns with broader concerns expressed by other hospitality owners across the country. Jimmy Burgers, a Melbourne business owner, described the Prime Minister's actions as a slap in the face to Australian-owned hospitality businesses. Other operators have echoed these sentiments, stating that they are slowly dying and crying out for help without receiving adequate government attention.

These frustrations are compounded by a challenging macroeconomic environment that includes five interest rate rises within the current year. High inflation, rising food and wage costs, and new regulatory restrictions on card surcharges have created a perfect storm of financial pressure for small enterprises. Lee highlighted that approximately 5.2 million Australians are employed by small businesses, making their survival critical to the national economy.

Advocacy for Local Support Over Foreign Investment

Despite his strong opposition to the Prime Minister's promotional activities, Lee clarified that he is not fundamentally opposed to international investment or the jobs it can generate. He stressed that his primary concern is the daily struggle of Australian mum-and-dad operators who are fighting to keep their doors open. He requested that the government listen to these local voices before the situation becomes irreversible.

Advertisement

Lee recently joined the Stop the Ambition Tax campaign and other small business owners in Canberra to lobby politicians regarding the impact of federal capital gains tax reforms. During these meetings, the group engaged with members of the Coalition and One Nation, as well as the Minister for Small Business, Anne Aly. Lee reiterated that small business owners are not asking for special treatment, but rather for their challenges to be acknowledged and addressed.

Next Steps for Small Business Advocacy

The coalition of small business advocates continues to demand immediate policy adjustments to alleviate the current financial strain. They argue that without targeted support, the trend of business closures will accelerate, further destabilizing the hospitality sector. Lee urged the Prime Minister to prioritize the wellbeing of Australian business owners over promotional events for global chains.

As the debate continues, the hospitality industry remains under intense scrutiny. The contrast between government efforts to attract multinational brands and the reality of local business failures has created a significant political flashpoint. Industry leaders are monitoring the situation closely, hoping for a shift in federal strategy that addresses the root causes of the current downturn.