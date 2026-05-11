Chef Jon Watts' Unique Olive Oil Tip for a Perfect Lemon Drizzle Cake

Chef and recipe book author Jon Watts recently shared his version of the traditional British lemon drizzle cake on TikTok. He adds olive oil to the batter to achieve the perfect spongy texture and longer softness. He also uses a good quality olive oil, not too strong or bitter, just complementing the lemon. His video has received fan comments praising its softness. The Ultimate Lemon Drizzle Cake recipe can be enjoyed as is or topped with the drizzle.

Nothing says a taste of spring like a classic lemon drizzle cake. Chef Jon Watts, a recipe book author, shared his version of the traditional British bake on TikTok.

To achieve the perfect texture, he adds olive oil to the batter.

'It increases moisture and gives a slightly richer mouthfeel without making the cake heavy. A good quality olive oil is important, not too strong or bitter, just smooth and complementing the lemon,' he writes on his website. To achieve the perfect spongy texture, it’s all about making sure the batter is aerated properly. Beating butter, olive oil, and sugar together until pale and creamy will help the mix stay smooth while incorporating air in.

Jon’s video has been viewed over 120,000 times, receiving 1,879 likes and 24 comments. If you’re looking to elevate your next lemon drizzle cake with his olive oil tip, here’s how: Beat the butter, olive oil, and sugar together until pale and creamy. Add eggs and mix well until smooth. Sift in flour, add lemon zest and juice.

Fold it together until combined. Ingredients for the cake: For the cake2 cups sugar2 sticks butter2 large eggs3 cups all-purpose flourZest and juice of one large lemonFor the drizzle: Zest of 1 lemonJuice of 1 lemonCaster sugar





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