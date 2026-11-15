Colombian chef Oscar Rosas alleges he was held captive for three years by the Los Sayayines gang in Bogota, forced to prepare human flesh for international criminals.

Oscar Rosas, a 61-year-old Colombia n chef with international culinary training, alleges he was held captive for three years by the notorious Los Sayayines gang in Bogota, Colombia. He claims he was forced to prepare human flesh for underground dinner parties attended by drug lords and international criminal organizations.

After a devastating heroin addiction destroyed his career in Europe and New York, Rosas returned to Colombia with nothing. Desperate for funds to support his substance abuse, he moved to El Bronx, a lawless slum in the heart of Bogota known as a dangerous open-air drug market.

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Coercion Into Underground Crimes

Living in El Bronx, Rosas accepted an offer from the Los Sayayines to cook for a high-profile dinner party in exchange for heroin and crack cocaine. The gang promised to provide all necessary ingredients and pay him in drugs, exploiting his immediate vulnerability and addiction.

Upon entering a secret underground tunnel beneath the district, Rosas found himself trapped. He was subjected to a satanic ritual involving blood and snails, then punched and threatened with a gun. Gang members forced him to serve human remains on a gold platter, threatening to kill him if he refused.

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Three Years of Captivity and Rituals

Under threat of death, Rosas claims he prepared the human remains as a stew, stating it was the hardest thing he has ever done. He alleges that for the next three years, he was kept in captivity and forced to participate in daily cannibalistic rituals.

The gang members allegedly forced him to consume the human meat as part of the ritual. Rosas describes a hellish existence where he had no other food options and was completely controlled by the criminals who held him in the underground network.

Organ Trafficking and Criminal Network

Beyond the forced consumption, Rosas alleges that the gang engaged in organ trafficking. He claims that men in coats would periodically arrive with large suitcases to collect organs he was forced to remove from human bodies.

In exchange for these organs, Rosas says he received crack cocaine. He describes this period as a horrible descent into a world of brutality, where the gang utilized his culinary skills for sinister purposes while he remained a prisoner.

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Recovery and Sobriety in Bucaramanga

Robos has been sober for 11 years and currently runs a rehabilitation facility for drug addicts in Bucaramanga, Colombia. His account provides a harrowing glimpse into the operations of criminal gangs in Bogota's slums.

The El Bronx district, built over a labyrinth of secret tunnels, served as the backdrop for these alleged crimes. Rosas's story highlights the intersection of severe drug addiction and organized violence in Colombia's most dangerous neighborhoods.