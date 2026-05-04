Chef Reveals Kitchen Gadgets He'd Never Use – And Why

A professional chef shares his insights on which expensive kitchen appliances and gadgets are unnecessary and which tools are truly worth investing in, debunking the myth that more equipment equals better cooking.

The culinary world often sees trends emerge, with home cooks eager to replicate restaurant-quality dishes using the latest gadgets and appliances. However, a seasoned professional chef, Jiwan Lal, Executive Chef at the renowned Babur restaurant in London, offers a contrasting perspective.

He reveals a list of expensive and trendy kitchen tools he would actively avoid, arguing that they often hinder rather than enhance the cooking process. Chef Lal emphasizes that a smaller collection of well-chosen, high-quality tools coupled with confidence and skill are far more valuable than a kitchen overflowing with specialized devices. He believes the pursuit of more equipment doesn't necessarily equate to becoming a better cook, and many gadgets end up as unnecessary clutter.

Specifically, Chef Lal dismisses the utility of single-use gadgets like avocado slicers, garlic crushers, jar openers, and even shrimp deveiners, deeming them impractical and space-consuming. He advocates for investing in a robust set of quality knives – recommending brands like Victorinox, Zwilling, and HexClad – as a more efficient and versatile alternative. He also expresses reservations about electric vegetable choppers, citing the difficulty of cleaning them as a significant drawback.

Instead, he suggests a mandoline slicer for those needing assistance with precise vegetable cuts, highlighting its affordability and control. Similarly, soup makers are criticized for their limited functionality, contrasting them with the versatility of a mixer-grinder, which can handle a multitude of tasks from spice grinding to paste making and even vegetable chopping. He champions the mixer-grinder as an essential appliance for creating authentic homemade masalas, nut butters, and batters.

Furthermore, Chef Lal challenges the popularity of bread makers, asserting that the manual process of bread making is more rewarding and provides a better understanding of the dough. He points out their inadequacy for traditional flatbreads like roti and naan, which are best prepared by hand.

Finally, even the ubiquitous air fryer receives criticism, not for its functionality, but for its potential to overcrowd the kitchen and the cooking method itself. The chef’s overall message is a return to basics: prioritize skill, quality tools, and versatility over the allure of trendy, single-purpose appliances. He suggests that focusing on mastering fundamental techniques and investing in a few essential, well-made tools will yield far greater results in the kitchen than chasing the latest culinary fads





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Kitchen Gadgets Chef Advice Cooking Tools Air Fryer Soup Maker Bread Maker Single-Use Gadgets

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