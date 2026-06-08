Chef's Quick‑Flip Secret: Rapeseed Oil Delivers Crispy, Runny Fried Eggs in One Minute

Chef Will Murray reveals a simple technique using high‑smoke‑point rapeseed oil to achieve perfectly crisped, runny fried eggs in just 60 seconds, eliminating sticking and burning.

Cooking a perfect fried egg is one of those small triumphs that can turn an ordinary breakfast into a moment of pure satisfaction. The simple combination of a runny yolk, crisped edges, and a dash of seasoning pairs beautifully with toasted bread or sliced avocado, yet many home cooks struggle with the egg sticking to the pan or burning before the whites have set.

Chef Will Murray, who leads the kitchen at the acclaimed Fallow restaurant, explains that the key to mastering this classic dish lies not in elaborate techniques but in choosing the right cooking fat and controlling the temperature. By swapping the commonly used olive oil for rapeseed oil, which has a significantly higher smoke point, cooks can achieve a quick, single‑minute fry that yields exceptionally crisp edges while preserving a silky, runny interior.

Murray describes the method as "one‑minute like a chef" and emphasizes that the process requires only a modest amount of oil, a hot pan, and a gentle hand when introducing the egg to the heat. The preparation begins with a generous but measured pour of rapeseed oil into a skillet, enough to coat the surface but not so much that the egg swims.

While the oil heats, each egg is cracked into a separate bowl; this step not only makes it easier to remove any stray shell fragments but also allows the cook to gauge the freshness and consistency of the whites and yolk. When the oil reaches a shimmering, high temperature, the egg is lowered into the pan from a short distance-dropping it from too great a height can rupture the yolk and spoil the desired runny center.

As soon as the egg hits the hot oil, it begins to sizzle, and Murray quickly spoons a stream of the scorching oil over the whites. This technique accelerates the cooking of the surface, creates a pleasant bubbly texture, and ensures that the edges turn a golden, crunchy brown without overcooking the yolk beneath. The egg is considered done when the whites are completely opaque and no longer translucent at any point, while the yolk remains bright and fluid.

At this stage, the chef slides a spatula beneath the egg and lifts it onto a plate lined with paper towels or a clean kitchen cloth, allowing excess oil to drain away. A final pinch of salt and a grind of black pepper complete the seasoning, and the egg can be served atop toast, a bed of sliced avocado, or any accompaniment of the diner's choosing.

Murray's tip demonstrates that with the right oil-rapeseed's high smoke point-and a brief, attentive fry, anyone can produce a restaurant‑quality fried egg that boasts a crispy exterior and a luxuriously runny interior, all without the need to flip the egg or engage in complex culinary maneuvers





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