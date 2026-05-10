Chef Will Murray, who previously worked at the Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, now manages Fallow, Roe and FOWL in London. In an exclusive interview, he talks about his culinary preferences, including his love for Gymkhana curry sauces and his regular grocery shopping routine. He also reveals that he doesn't consider Patak's or Sharwood's as his go-to curry sauces. The Gymkhana curry sauces, produced by the same chefs behind renowned Indian restaurant Gymkhana, are available in a number of supermarkets and offer a range of authentic Indian flavors. They can be a pricier alternative compared to other supermarket brands like Sainsbury's.

A chef with Michelin-starred experience has revealed the supermarket curry sauce he considers 'banging' - and it's neither Patak's nor Sharwood's. Will Murray has worked at two Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and now manages Fallow, Roe and FOWL in London.

In an exclusive interview, he discussed his culinary preferences and highlighted Gymkhana curry sauces as his favorite. Produced by Gymkhana restaurant owners, these sauces offer a range of authentic Indian flavors but are more expensive than other alternatives. Will also revealed that he and his family opt for a combination of Tesco, local delis, and London charcuterie for their regular meals





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