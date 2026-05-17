Information on the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the new manager of Chelsea, a multi-paragraph news piece discussing the upcoming agreement and progress being made towards it.

The 27-year-old, who came through Espanyol’s academy before moving to Barcelona , has been one of Chelsea ’s standout performers in a difficult season in which the team could miss out on European football altogether.

Chelsea have now reached an agreement to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager and the 44-year-old will take up his position in July. Alonso could be without one of Chelsea’s senior figures in the dressing room next season as Barcelona are looking to negotiate a deal for Cucurella next week. The 30-year-old, who is 100 per cent committed to Chelsea, is the captain, an important figure in the dressing room, and he’s very grateful to the club. Let's see how things progress





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