Wesley Fofana was booed by Chelsea fans during a 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest after an unauthorised interview, with manager Xabi Alonso defending him post-match.

Wesley Fofana was booed by his own Chelsea supporters and told you're not welcome here during Friday's Premier League match at Nottingham Forest. The jeers aimed at the 25-year-old defender were heard every time he touched the ball.

This hostile reception followed the release of an unauthorised interview with French YouTuber Zach Nani. In the controversial two-hour conversation, Fofana appeared to joke about missing his penalty during last month's Carabao Cup shootout defeat by Liverpool. Fans were particularly incensed that he seemed to treat recent failures with levity. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said before the match that the French centre-back had apologised and that it won't be repeated.

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Fofana Endures Miserable Evening On Pitch

However, those words did little to appease the travelling supporters at the City Ground. On the pitch, Fofana endured a miserable evening. Chelsea went behind to a brilliant volley from Igor Jesus in the fifth minute. Fofana then conceded a penalty for the home side's second goal, scored by Morgan Gibbs-White in the 51st minute.

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He was booked for the foul on Liam Delap in the box. He was then replaced by Levi Colwill in the 56th minute, just after Emmanuel Emegha had pulled a goal back for the visitors. Gibbs-White made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute. Emegha scored again in the 89th minute to make it 3-2, but Forest held on to secure their first win over Alonso's side.

The defeat marks a worrying trend for Chelsea, who have now suffered three losses in their last four matches, including a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United. Alonso defended Fofana after the game and said in his post-match news conference: We have to stick together, and everyone that is in the changing room, everyone in the team is needed.

Xabi Alonso Urges Team To Stick Together

We need to help, and we need to go through these tough moments all together, and we don't leave anyone apart. He added: We need to support everyone. That is because we need everyone, and we need the fans. We need all the players.

We need to stick together because if not, things will get more complicated, and that's what we want to do. Asked whether Chelsea fans will make it difficult to pick Fofana going forward, Alonso said: Well, I'm thinking right after the game, and for the next games, we will see.

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Meanwhile, Nani has moved to defend Fofana, saying the player was clearly not happy during the interview and admitted he had to perform better. Fofana was candid about his struggles since moving to London, admitting that football had reached a stage where he was more unhappy than happy before he recovered physically and mentally.

Nani Defends Fofana Amidst Interview Controversy

The defender also attempted to justify his decision to step up in the shootout against Liverpool, explaining he felt compelled to take responsibility as one of the senior players on the pitch at the time. He joined Chelsea in a £75m move from Leicester City in 2022 and is currently one of the highest earners at the club. Fofana has made 10 appearances for Chelsea this season.

His presence in a backline that has conceded more than 20 goals in 11 games is under intense scrutiny. The Blues are one of four clubs to have conceded more than 20 goals in the Premier League after 11 matches. This latest defeat adds to the pressure on Alonso's side. Chelsea fans will make it difficult to pick Fofana going forward, and the manager acknowledged that the situation will be assessed in the coming games.