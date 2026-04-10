Chelsea Eyes Angelo Stiller as Potential Enzo Fernandez Replacement

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are looking to bolster their midfield options, with Stiller's performance attracting their attention. The transfer is complicated by Stuttgart's desire to keep key players and the upcoming World Cup.

Chelsea are reportedly targeting Angelo Stiller as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez , whose future at the club is uncertain due to recent events. The Stuttgart midfielder has caught the eye of Blues scouts, who are looking to reinforce their midfield options. The interest in Stiller comes amidst the backdrop of potential departures and the need to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season, with the transfer window looming.

Stiller's performance and impact for Stuttgart, particularly in their recent matches, have made him a prime candidate for the London club. The team is looking to reshape its midfield and views Stiller as a player who can contribute significantly to their performance. Reports indicate that Chelsea's scouting team has been closely monitoring the 25-year-old, especially during Stuttgart's impressive 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen where Stiller showcased his skills and tactical awareness. This increased interest reflects the club's strategy to stay ahead in a competitive market and bolster its squad with players who can make an immediate impact. The possibility of losing Fernandez, due to comments hinting at a possible move to Real Madrid, has accelerated the search for a suitable replacement. \Stiller's stock has risen significantly since joining Stuttgart, earning him a place in the German national team. His tactical discipline and passing ability are qualities that make him highly suitable for the demands of the Premier League. Stuttgart has placed an internal price tag of approximately (£43m/$58m) on the playmaker, acknowledging the growing interest from various clubs. While Stuttgart wishes to keep their core players, the financial incentives of the Premier League could make it difficult to retain Stiller. This potential transfer is not solely a Chelsea endeavor; Manchester United also expressed interest in the previous summer transfer window, revealing the widespread demand for his services. If a move materializes, Stiller is expected to see a significant increase in his annual salary, potentially doubling his current earnings of €4.5 million. The situation at Stuttgart is complicated by the club's desire to maintain its key players and their potential participation in European competitions, which could sway Stiller's decision. Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness has expressed a desire to keep the team together. He stated, 'If you want to go into a season as a contender for international competition, you should get to the point, from a sporting perspective, of keeping the best players. For me, VFB hasn't reached the end of its development yet. If I thought that way, I wouldn't have extended my contract in March.' This statement underscores Stuttgart's commitment to retaining their key players to compete at the highest level.\The timing of any potential deal involving Stiller is also complicated by the upcoming World Cup, which is expected to extend major transfer activity into the later stages of the summer window. Stuttgart's final position in the league and whether they qualify for European competition will influence Stiller's decision on whether to leave the club. These factors will likely shape the transfer narrative in the coming months. Chelsea's interest in Stiller reflects their proactive approach to squad management and their commitment to securing top talent to maintain competitiveness at the highest level. The Blues are looking to capitalize on potential opportunities to strengthen their midfield, and Stiller has emerged as a key target. The situation is further compounded by the uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez's future and the need to address a potential gap in the squad. The transfer, if successful, could significantly impact both Chelsea's midfield dynamics and Stuttgart's ambitions for the upcoming season. With the Premier League interest intensifying and a potential move on the horizon, the focus will shift to Stiller's decision and the negotiations between the clubs involved. The transfer saga will be worth watching closely as the summer window approaches and the World Cup approaches





goal / 🏆 59. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea Angelo Stiller Enzo Fernandez Stuttgart Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Enzo Fernandez's agent claims Argentine has 'made peace' with ChelseaEnzo Fernandez has managed to smooth things over at Chelsea following a period of intense speculation regarding his future at Stamford Bridge. His agent, Javier Pastore, has moved to clarify recent comments that led to the World Cup winner being dropped from the squad by manager Liam Rosenior.

Read more »

Man City handed Enzo Fernandez update before Chelsea clash as training hint emergesChelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday with both teams in desperate need of three points

Read more »

Chelsea stars are ‘unhappy’ as Enzo Fernandez situation takes new twist The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Enzo Fernández douses Madrid's hopes, and his agent ends the Chelsea speculationJavier Pastore, agent of Argentine star Enzo Fernández, has quelled recent speculation over the Chelsea midfielder’s future, clarifying remarks that were taken as a sign he might leave.

Read more »

Shaun Wright-Phillips says £40m Enzo Maresca signing is 'not good enough' for ChelseaShaun Wright-Phillips said Alejandro Garnacho needs to 'put his ego in check' and be more consistent if he wants to turn around his mixed start to life at Chelsea.

Read more »

Angelo Stiller: Man United and Liverpool race to sign ‘one of the best in the Bundesliga’The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »