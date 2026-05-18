Chelsea Flower Show: David Beckham Designs Garden Alongside King and Alan Titchmarsh

Sir David Beckham, the former footballer, designed a garden alongside the King and Alan Titchmarsh for the Chelsea Flower Show. The garden aimed to encourage the nation to 'discover the joy of getting curious about gardening' and celebrated the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places, and the planet.

Sir David Beckham beamed as he unveiled a rose named after him in a Chelsea Flower Show garden he designed alongside the King and Alan Titchmarsh .

It was the idea of his daughter, Harper, to name a variant the Sir David Beckham Rose, in a touching tribute to his 50th birthday last year. The English shrub rose with luminous white flowers is said to have 'exceptional vigour' and a complex fragrance with hints of banana, clove and myrrh. The rose can be found growing among the King's Foundation Curious Garden, designed by Sir David, King Charles and Mr Titchmarsh.

Their aim was to encourage the nation to 'discover the joy of getting curious about gardening'. The collaboration between the RHS and the Foundation will celebrate the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places and the planet. Members of the Royal Family will separately tour some of the gardens and floral displays, reflecting the rich variety of the more than 400 exhibits and organisations represented at the Flower Show.

Earlier on day one of the show, pregnant Vogue Williams displayed her baby bump as she and husband Spencer Matthews led the celebrity charge. The TV presenter, 40, wore a pink strapless dress for the event held in London as she posed for the cameras and accessorised with a chic white bag. King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived towards the end of day one of the Chelsea Flower Show. The King and David Beckham greet eachother as they arrive.

King Charles appeared in good spirits as he was guided around the intricate displays. Their majesties posted for a group photo, alongside Alan Titchmarsh and David Beckham. Their Majesties are due to visit the Royal Horticultural Society and The King's Foundation Curious Garden. David Beckham has designed a garden alongside the King and Alan Titchmarsh.

Broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh (L) talks with David Beckham. By her side former Made In Chelsea star Spencer, 37, looked dapper in a navy suit jacket and jeans.

Meanwhile Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, 37, and her partner Joe Sugg attended with their baby. Other stars attending included Kate Garraway who wore a blue flower patterned suit and trainers. Myleene Klass, 48, meanwhile turned heads in a floaty pink maxi dress and added a beige jacket to the look. It's been a busy few weeks for Spencer and Vogue who were in Cannes for the Film Festival over the weekend.

The pair joined the likes of Nicky Rothschild at the premiere of The Beloved on Saturday night. Last month, Vogue and Spencer revealed that they were expecting their fourth child together. The couple shared their pregnancy news with their social media followers, alongside sweet snaps of them from their family trip to St Barts.

In a series of sweet beach snaps, Vogue showed off her growing bump in a black and white bikini and matching sarong, while Spencer gazed adoringly at her. Beaming for the cameras on the white sandy beach with their three children, the couple wrote: 'BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING… ❤️❤️.

' Vogue previously said that she 'had her reasons' for keeping her fourth pregnancy a secret - after revealing she suffered 'heartbreaking' miscarriages. On the latest episode of her podcast Vogue & Amber - recorded the day she made the announcement - she admitted that she felt 'nervous' and under 'a lot of pressure' ahead of her Instagram post. This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates





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Chelsea Flower Show David Beckham King Charles Alan Titchmarsh Garden Rose Celebrity Charge Royal Family Pregnant Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews Dianne Buswell Joe Sugg Myleene Klass Nicky Rothschild The Beloved St Barts Cannes Film Festival Pregnancy Announcement Heartbreaking Miscarriages

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