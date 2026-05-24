Chelsea Flower Show Described as 'Awful' and Overcrowded, with Call for Revamp

Garden enthusiasts have had enough of influencers and celebrities taking center stage over the flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show. Visitors have reported overcrowded conditions, difficulties in seeing the displays, and the need for wheelchairs and fainting due to exhaustion. Nature influencer Sarah Parry took to X to complain about the 'awful' state of affairs, emphasizing the need for limiting visitor numbers and reevaluating the event's focus.

This year's Chelsea Flower Show has been branded 'awful' and overcrowded, with visitors complaining about overbearing crowds and the lack of visible large signs. Celebrities, royalty, and influencers arrived for the private showing on Monday, while the public opened their doors starting from Tuesday to Saturday.

The 390 horticultural exhibits, including 30 gardens, 79 growers and nursery displays, 83 floristry and floral displays, science exhibits, houseplant exhibits, trade stands, and floral installations, were also on display





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Chelsea Flower Show Overcrowded Crowds Visitors' Dissatisfaction Critics' Call For Revamp Celebrities And Influencers Garden Exhibitions Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden Of The Year

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