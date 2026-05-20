Chelsea Flower Show Outfits: TV Star Nicki Minaj Shines in Various Dresses

Nicki Minaj wore a scalloped dress, powder pink dress, Self Portrait short-sleeved pale pink bouclé jacket, silky pink midi dress, and a bold emerald green and black dress among others.

The TV star and Magic Radio host, best known for her work on Pop Idol, stunned in a scalloped dress while attending the Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday...

She stunned in powder pink, opting for a dress featuring a tweed structured top and pleated chiffon skirt... Nicki wore a Self Portrait short-sleeved pale pink bouclé jacket adorned with exquisite, sparkling crystal bow buttons... Her silky pink midi dress featured a ditsy print and was styled with strappy white heels... Funky heels made another appearance in 2021 when Nicki rocked this striped pair of heeled Mary-Janes...

It was a case of out with pastels and in with jewel colours in 2019 when Nicki opted for a bold emerald green and black dress..





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Chelsea Flower Show Outfit Dress Scalloped Dress Powder Pink Dress Self Portrait Short-Sleeved Pale Pink Bouclé J Sly Pink Midi Dress Funky Heels

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