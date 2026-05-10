Chelsea Flower Show's Popularity Surges, Ticket Touts Warned

The annual Chelsea Flower Show has experienced a surge in popularity, with the majority of tickets sold out before the show for the first time since the pandemic. The heightened interest has led to warnings for fans to stay vigilant for ticket touts and to be mindful of fraudulent tickets. The Curious Garden, a collaboration between Sir David Beckham, Alan Titchmarsh, and Frances Tophill, aims to spark curiosity and inspire a new generation of gardeners.

Get your news delivered straight to you by 7am -Fans of the annual Chelsea Flower Show are warned to stay vigilant for ticket touts this year - as the event's popularity reaches pre-Covid levels after Sir David Beckham 's involvement.

The majority of the listed 150,000 tickets have sold out before the show for the first time since the pandemic, as the countdown begins to its opening on Tuesday May 19, running until May 23. Its popularity surge is believed to stem from a broader national appreciation for gardening, as well as the celebrity twist.

The football star Sir David has partnered up with Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Ambassador and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh and garden designer Frances Tophill to create what they have named a 'Curious Garden' on behalf of the RHS and the King's Foundation. King Charles, who has overseen the garden's design and is expected to attend the RHS event, invited Sir David, along with Alan Titchmarsh and Ms Tophill, to Gloucestershire this week to put the finishing touches to their work - as they gear up for the show later this month.

With the heightened interest this brings, Clare Matterson, director general of the RHS, has warned fans to keep mindful of fraudulent tickets. She said: 'While a sell-out show is great news for everyone involved and good news for gardening, we encourage people not to buy tickets from touts or third parties.

' Real tickets are sold for £122 to the public and £55 for RHS members. King Charles invited Royal Horticultural Society ambassador Alan Titchmarsh, Sir David Beckham and garden designer Frances Tophill to Gloucestershire to put the finishing touches to their work - as they gear up for the show later this month. The group looked through the designs of their garden this week, which is named the 'Curious Garden'.

Ms Matterson told The Times: 'Often sold for inflated prices there is no guarantee these are authentic and people risk being turned away at the gate.

' Sir David's 'Curious Garden' aims to spark curiosity and inspire a new generation of both gardeners...and to encourage people into careers working with plants'. It will be centered on an oak-framed building, representing a 'museum of garden curiosities', and feature shade-loving plants and herbaceous flowers and shrubs. The newly named Sir David Beckham rose, in collaboration with the David Austin nursery, will also be included in the garden.

Ms Matterson added the RHS has seen 'people increasingly turn to gardening' this year, pushing sale numbers up. The event used to host 168,000 garden lovers, but the ticket cap was reduced to 150,000 after the pandemic in efforts to ease congestion on the Royal Hospital Chelsea site where the event is held. This year is the first time the show has been a sell-out before opening its doors since the reduction in numbers.

While the RHS experienced its biggest membership boom since the pandemic, when gardening saw a boom in popularity. Crowds filtered through the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last year at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. Some 30,000 people have signed up since February 1, with 9,700 new members in the month of April. Gardening lovers this year will also face extra challenges, with a planned Tube strike during the week the event is being held.

Following the royal meeting earlier this week, Sir David, 50, a King's Foundation Ambassador, said: 'Both The King's Foundation and the RHS do such great work in protecting and promoting green spaces across the UK.

'I want to help encourage a new generation to appreciate the benefits of nature and get involved in gardening. 'It's been fun to be a part of creating the Curious Garden and I'm excited for people to see it at RHS Chelsea Flower Show. ' Mr Titchmarsh, also a King's Foundation and RHS Ambassador, added: 'As a long-time supporter of both the RHS and The King's Foundation, I am delighted to lend my horticultural expertise to the Curious Garden.

Curiosity is really the beginning of any gardening journey – and certainly that's how I began my career – so I hope this work inspires a new generation of gardeners to explore their talents through the incredible training and work experience schemes available via the RHS and The King's Foundation.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea Flower Show Ticket Touts Royal Horticultural Society Gardening Royal Hospital Chelsea Tube Strike Curious Garden Royal Garden Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Sir David Beckham Alan Titchmarsh Frances Tophill Gardening Lovers Ticket Cap Royal Hospital Chelsea Site Gardening Saw A Boom In Popularity Gardening Enthusiasts Gardening Training And Work Experience Schemes The King's Foundation The RHS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Bargains £9.99 hanging flower basket with lots of choices for the gardenThe baskets come with a choice of flowers in multiple colours

Read more »

Chelsea: Keith Wyness reveals what he is ‘hearing’ about Frank Lampard returning as managerThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Alexander Isak injury update ahead of Liverpool vs ChelseaAlexander Isak is in contention to return from a groin injury for Liverpool's Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.

Read more »

TV chef Ainsley Harriott snubbed by Chelsea Flower Show after sister's near-drowning incidentTV chef Ainsley Harriott has been excluded from the Chelsea Flower Show's star-studded VIP day since 2022, after his sister fell into a pond and he threatened to sue the organisers. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has not invited him to attend the event, despite his public criticism.

Read more »