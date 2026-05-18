Chelsea Flower Show Unveils Celebration of British Forests, Wetlands and the Return of Gnomes

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the charity behind the annual event, has lifted its ban on gnomes at Chelsea for only the second year in the show's history. Stars like Cate Blanchett and Queen guitarist Sir Brian May have decorated the quirky garden ornaments for fundraising.

GettyRoyals and celebrities are getting the first glimpse of this year’s Chelsea Flower Show on Monday with gardens celebrating British forests, wetlands, ‘edgelands’, communities – and gnomes.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the charity behind the annual showpiece gardening event, has lifted its ban on gnomes at Chelsea for only the second year in the show’s history. Stars including actress Cate Blanchett and Queen guitarist Sir Brian May have decorated the quirky garden ornaments, which will be auctioned off to raise money for the RHS’s campaign for school gardening – a project to give schoolchildren access to gardening and the benefits it brings.

There could even be a gnome or two in the RHS and King’s Foundation Curious Garden, a centrepiece at Chelsea that aims to encourage people to get curious about gardening and which has been designed with input from the King, Sir David Beckham and Alan Titchmarsh





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Clare Matterson The Curious Garden The Great Pavilion Baz Grainger Momento Asthma And Lung UK Parkinson's And Their Supporters The John Radcliffe Hospital Gynaecological Health Strabane Foodbank Northern Ireland Great Pavilion 'Edgelands' The Campaign To Protect Rural England's 'Edgel The Woodland Trust's Fight To Save The UK's 'F 'Edimentals' 'Edlands'

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