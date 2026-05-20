Chelsea Handler criticizes Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe at Kevin Hart roast

Chelsea Handler addresses the controversial sets of Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe at the Netflix The Roast of Kevin Hart. Handler accuses both comics of crossing the line and sharing racist and sexist jokes.

Chelsea Handler took aim at Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe after they mocked her at Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart and delivered controversial sets that sparked backlash.

The comedian ripped into the pair during a recent appearance on Deon Cole’s Funny Knowing You podcast, where she accused both comics of crossing the line during the event.

'I knew enough about Tony and Shane - they’re racists, they’re bigots, they’re sexist,' Handler said. 'I don’t find those jokes funny. Lynching Black people is not a joke. It’s worse than rape.





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Comedy Chelsea Handler The Roast Of Kevin Hart Shane Gillis Tony Hinchcliffe Comic Roast Racism Sexism Lynching Black People Violence Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew Woody Allen

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