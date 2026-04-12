Chelsea manager Liam Rossineur analyzed his team's 3-0 loss to Manchester City, attributing the defeat to defensive mistakes and the opponent's strong finishing. The loss leaves Chelsea sixth in the league, while Manchester City closes in on leaders Arsenal. Rossineur also commented on the team's need to improve their response to setbacks and maintain composure. The 'new De Bruyne' transfer saga continues.

Chelsea manager Liam Rossineur assessed his team's 3-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, pointing to a confluence of defensive breakdowns and City's precise finishing as the key factors. The defeat positions Chelsea at sixth place in the Premier League standings with 48 points after 32 matches. In contrast, Manchester City now boasts 64 points from 31 games, placing them six points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have accumulated 70 points from 32 matches.

Rousinier candidly acknowledged the deficiencies in Chelsea's performance. He stated that the team fell short of the required level of play, particularly in the second half. He pointed out missed opportunities to clear the ball from the penalty area, highlighting Manchester City's early dominance. The coach also noted that Chelsea has struggled with their response to setbacks over the past month. He emphasized the importance of maintaining composure against strong opponents in crucial moments. The second half, according to Rousinier, was characterized by significant difficulty and a clear absence of confidence. He stressed the need for improvement, acknowledging the team is navigating a challenging phase. Simultaneously, legal circles are reporting that the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Morocco and Senegal will not be replayed. The 'new De Bruyne' is reportedly generating a fierce transfer competition between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Rousinier elaborated further on the challenges Chelsea faced. He conceded that they were up against a team playing at their peak, yet expected a better performance from his own side. He attributed the loss directly to the errors made, underscoring the necessity to handle such situations more effectively to secure wins. He provided specific examples, mentioning the missed opportunities that could have altered the game’s trajectory. He acknowledged that the team needed to demonstrate greater resilience in the face of adversity. He expressed his disappointment with the team's inability to remain engaged, even when trailing. He particularly focused on the need for the team to show persistence and to keep the competition lively even when struggling.

In reflecting on the game, Rossineur offered additional insights into his perspective. While acknowledging Manchester City’s strong play, he maintained that Chelsea should have performed better. He recognized that mistakes were costly and that the team needed to improve their handling of critical moments to achieve victory. He provided additional feedback about the team’s issues during the match, including a lack of efficiency in turning chances into goals. He reflected on a missed opportunity by Mark Kokorela, suggesting that if it had resulted in a goal, it would have boosted the team’s morale. Rossineur pointed out that it was important to maintain morale and spirit. Despite those circumstances, he underlined the necessity of developing resilience in the face of setbacks. He highlighted that even while trailing, the team must continue to compete and stay in the match, which was a point of considerable disappointment. The manager emphasized the need for Chelsea to learn from this defeat and to strive for improved performance in future matches, focusing on both tactical improvements and mental fortitude.





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