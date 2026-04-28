Chelsea Mansion Owner Ordered to Tackle 'Jungle' Garden and Property Decay

The owner of a £4 million Chelsea mansion has been legally compelled to address severe disrepair and invasive Japanese knotweed at his property, following years of complaints from neighbors who say it has become a rat-infested 'jungle' and made their homes unsellable.

A Chelsea mansion owner is facing legal action after his property descended into a state of disrepair and became overrun with Japanese knotweed, creating a rat-infested environment and impacting the value of neighboring homes.

Nicholas Halbritter, the owner of the £4 million property on Ifield Road, has been issued a Section 215 order by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), compelling him to address the long-standing issues. Residents have been engaged in a protracted dispute with Mr. Halbritter, describing the house as 'rotting from the inside out' and a haven for pests. The garden is dominated by Japanese knotweed, reaching heights of 10ft, which threatens to spread to adjacent properties.

The problems at the property have a disturbing history, including the discovery of a decomposing body in the basement following complaints about a foul odor, and previous issues with leaking drains that turned the interior into a swamp. Neighbors have detailed a litany of concerns, including rampant knotweed, rat and fox infestations, a persistent mosquito swarm from a leaking mains pipe, and vegetation growing into the house through broken windows.

The situation is particularly frustrating for residents as Mr. Halbritter, a former Conservative councillor and chair of the Kensington and Chelsea branch of the Royal British Legion, has been unresponsive to their concerns. He is known to avoid direct contact, often 'beetling up the street and running in the door' when approached.

The council's decision to issue the Section 215 notice came despite a report recommending no action, as officers initially assessed there had been 'no significant harm to the area'. However, Councillor Marie-Therese Rossi argued that 'common sense must prevail' and that direct action was necessary to support the 'long-suffering residents'.

Residents are now pushing for the council to take even stronger measures under Section 219 of the Act, allowing them to enter the property, undertake the necessary work, and bill Mr. Halbritter directly, given his history of ignoring correspondence. This case highlights the challenges local authorities face in dealing with neglected properties and the impact such situations can have on surrounding communities.

Mr. Halbritter also owns another property in Camberwell that has similarly fallen into disrepair, raising questions about his commitment to property maintenance. The irony of a decorated public servant allowing his property to deteriorate to such an extent has not been lost on those involved





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Japanese Knotweed Property Decay Kensington And Chelsea Section 215 Neglected Property

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