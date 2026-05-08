Chelsea Residents Battle Whole Foods Over 'Constant' Delivery Trucks

Since a new flagship store opened on the King's Road in March last year, Chelsea residents have been complaining about the 'constant' army of delivery trucks that has turned their quiet street into an 'industrial estate'. The residents have been awoken almost every morning to an 'unbearable' din of alarms and rumbling engines, and HGVs bringing the narrow lanes to a standstill. Locals have been left unable to use their balconies, forced to buy double glazing windows, and struggling to get their children to school through snarled traffic.

Chelsea residents are locked in a battle with Whole Foods , claiming its 'constant' army of delivery trucks has turned their quiet street into an 'industrial estate'.

Since a new flagship store opened on the King's Road in March last year, they have awoken almost every morning to an 'unbearable' din of alarms and rumbling engines, and HGVs bringing the narrow lanes to a standstill. Locals have been left unable to use their balconies, forced to buy double glazing windows, and struggling to get their children to school through snarled traffic.

Others said they have feared for their safety as they watched lorries demolish walls, disfigure trees and crack pavements. After a more than a year of complaints, the council agreed that the high-end supermarket has been breaching the conditions of its planning permission, and has threatened the business with a hefty fine on every vehicle that breaks the rules





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Whole Foods Delivery Trucks Chelsea Residents Conditions Of Planning Permission Council Hgvs Alarms Rumbling Engines Narrow Lanes Balconies Double Glazing Windows Children's School Safety Demolish Walls Disfigure Trees Crack Pavements

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