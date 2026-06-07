Chelsea's Financial Struggles Continue as Club Fails to Secure Long-Term Shirt Sponsor

Chelsea's financial struggles continue as they fail to secure a long-term shirt sponsor, with the club's financial position putting them at risk of falling behind their Premier League and European rivals.

Chelsea 's financial struggles continue as they fail to secure a long-term shirt sponsor , with the club's financial position putting them at risk of falling behind their Premier League and European rivals.

The Blues have not had a permanent shirt sponsor since their deal with telecommunications company Three ended in 2023, and their current deal with AI company IFS only covers the end of the season. Chelsea are holding out for at least £50million to agree a long-term shirt sponsor deal, but the club's financial position means they need to act fast to avoid a catastrophic setback.

A record pre-tax loss of £262m was posted by Chelsea in their 2024-25 financial accounts, and the club are at risk of falling behind their Premier League and European rivals. Manchester City and Manchester United both earn around £60million a year from their shirt sponsorship deals, whilst also having bigger capacity stadiums to make more matchday revenue.

Chelsea's failure to either expand Stamford Bridge, or move into a new stadium in London, means they are more reliant on agreeing sponsorship deals. No European football next season will also hit the club, with former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness telling that he believes Alonso is in a difficult position at Chelsea without Champions League revenue.

Following the short reign of previous manager Liam Rosenior, scrutiny has intensified on Chelsea's ownership group over their running of the club, including protests outside Stamford Bridge before home games. Their continued failure to secure shirt sponsorship deals is hurting the club, whilst they continue to spend millions in the transfer market, which is not a viable long-term strategy. Alonso won't be able to spend big this summer without either player sales or a sudden increase in revenue from sponsorship.

The Spaniard will have more power at the club than his predecessors, and he needs to use it wisely to ensure Chelsea stabilise on and off the pitch, qualify for Europe next season, and improve their financial position. Chelsea's financial struggles are a result of their failure to secure a long-term shirt sponsor, and their continued reliance on short-term deals is hurting the club.

The club's financial position is precarious, and they need to act fast to avoid a catastrophic setback. The failure to secure a long-term shirt sponsor is a symptom of a larger problem, and the club needs to address this issue in order to stabilise their finances and improve their position in the Premier League and Europe





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Chelsea Football Finance Premier League Shirt Sponsor Financial Struggles Sponsorship Deals

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