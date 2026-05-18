Chelsea's Xabi Alonso identifies three positions he needs to strengthen in first transfer window

Sitting tenth with two games remaining, Chelsea are in real danger of not only failing to qualify for the Champions League but missing out on European football altogether. Neville feels Chelsea are not too far away from once again competing for major trophies, however, and has identified the three positions Alonso needs to strengthen in his first transfer window.

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Sitting tenth with two games remaining, Chelsea are in real danger of not only failing to qualify for the Champions League but missing out on European football altogether. Neville feels Chelsea are not too far away from once again competing for major trophies, however, and has identified the three positions Alonso needs to strengthen in his first transfer window.

'This strategy of only signing young player on massive contracts... no one is saying that signing young players but only signing young players is a big mistake. 'So the first thing I think Xabi Alonso will do, he will want a new goalkeeper, a centre back and a centre forward with experience. 'They've got some experience in central midfielder with Caicedo, Fernandez and Lavia, so they can keep those together and they've got something there.

'They've also got a sprinkling of those fizzy wingers but they need a top centre forward. Joao Pedro is very good by the way, I like him, and Liam Delap is young.

'But they need a top centre forward with strength and class, they need a centre back or two and they definitely need a new goalkeeper. 'I think if they can get those four players by spending a couple of hundred million and recycle fee out of the club, Chelsea can become a decent side very quickly, very quickly. They just lack experience and physicality down the spine.

', 'New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso convinced Mikel Arteta to sign £45m Arsenal starAfter putting pen to paper on his deal with Chelsea, Alonso said: 'Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club. 'From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition.

We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

'There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.

', 'Tony Mogan'Like a child' - Roy Keane slams Man Utd star after Nottingham Forest winUK Getawa





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Chelsea Xabi Alonso Transfer Window Strengthen Experience Physiology New Goalkeeper New Centre Back New Centre Forward Joao Pedro Liam Delap Mikel Arteta Arsenal Star Roy Keane Nottingham Forest Win UK Getaway

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