Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, dealing a blow to Chelsea's Champions League hopes and boosting Forest's survival chances. Gibbs-White's form increases World Cup chances.

Chelsea suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest , raising further questions about the club's direction under its current ownership. The match, played at Stamford Bridge, saw Forest take a commanding lead, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring twice.

Joao Pedro added a third for the visitors, while Chelsea's consolation goal came too late to spark a comeback. The result leaves Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread, relying on Aston Villa winning the Europa League to potentially open up an extra spot. Forest, on the other hand, have significantly boosted their chances of Premier League survival, moving further away from the relegation zone.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White's performance for Nottingham Forest has caught the eye, with his odds of making England's World Cup squad dramatically shortening following an assist against Chelsea. The betting markets now favor Gibbs-White, a shift attributed to his recent form and the struggles of other potential contenders like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden. Chelsea's own struggles were highlighted by Oliver Holt's scathing match report, criticizing the club's hierarchy for being 'inept, incompetent and confused.

' The report underscores the deep-seated issues within the club, extending beyond on-field performances. An injury to Chelsea's Jesse Derry during the match added to the woes, requiring him to be taken to hospital as a precaution after a head clash. The club confirmed he was conscious and undergoing checks. The game also saw Joao Pedro of Nottingham Forest issue an apology to Chelsea fans after the match, a gesture that was met with delight from the Forest supporters.

Taiwo Awoniyi, the two-goal hero for Forest, emphasized the importance of teamwork and credited the entire staff, including nutritionists and physios, for their contribution to the victory. Chelsea face a challenging run-in, with tough fixtures against Liverpool, Tottenham, and Sunderland, making a late push for European qualification even more difficult. Forest's manager, Vitor Pereira, is likely to enjoy a peaceful night after this crucial win, which has significantly eased their relegation fears.

The team's superior goal difference provides an additional cushion, making it unlikely that West Ham or Tottenham will overtake them. The match concluded with boos from the frustrated Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge, signaling their discontent with the team's performance and overall direction





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