Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, dealing a significant blow to Chelsea's Champions League hopes and boosting Forest's survival chances. The match featured goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Joao Pedro, alongside concerns over Chelsea's internal structure and a worrying injury to Jesse Derry.

Chelsea suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest , raising further questions about the club's direction under its current ownership. The match, played at Stamford Bridge, saw Forest take a commanding lead, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring twice.

Joao Pedro added a third for the visitors, while Chelsea's consolation goal came too late to spark a comeback. The result leaves Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread, relying on Aston Villa winning the Europa League to potentially open up an extra spot. Forest, on the other hand, have significantly boosted their chances of Premier League survival, moving further away from the relegation zone.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White's performance for Nottingham Forest has caught the eye, with his odds of making England's World Cup squad dramatically shortening following an assist against Chelsea. The betting markets now favor Gibbs-White, a shift attributed to his recent form and the struggles of other potential contenders like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden. Chelsea's own struggles were highlighted by Oliver Holt's scathing match report, criticizing the club's hierarchy for being 'inept, incompetent and confused.

' The report underscores the deep-seated issues within the club, extending beyond on-field performances. An injury to Chelsea's Jesse Derry during the match added to the woes, requiring him to be taken to hospital as a precaution after a head clash. The club confirmed he was conscious and undergoing checks. Looking ahead, Chelsea face a challenging run of fixtures, including away games against Liverpool and Sunderland, and a home match against in-form Tottenham.

Their hopes of securing a European spot now largely depend on Aston Villa's success in the Europa League. Nottingham Forest, buoyed by their victory, are cautiously optimistic about their survival prospects, with a favorable goal difference providing a buffer against potential relegation rivals. Taiwo Awoniyi, the two-goal hero for Forest, emphasized the importance of teamwork and credited the entire staff, including nutritionists and physios, for their contribution to the victory.

The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge was one of frustration and disappointment as the final whistle blew, with boos echoing around the stadium





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