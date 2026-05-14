Chelsea Team Up with Roc Nation Stable in Strategic Partnership to Boost Brand in US

Chelsea have partnered with Jay-Z's Roc Nation stable to enhance their brand in the United States and tap into an American audience. The strategic partnership aims to position the Premier League club into US pop culture via collaborations and by leaning into alternative areas such as the music and entertainment businesses.

Chelsea have teamed up with Jay-Z 's Roc Nation stable in a bid to boost their brand in the United States and tap into an American audience, it can be revealed.

The strategic partnership is set to focus on positioning the Premier League club into US pop culture via collaborations and by leaning into alternative areas such as the music and entertainment businesses. The deal is specifically between Chelsea and Roc Nation Sports International, which is a sub-division of Roc Nation Sports and whose client roster includes footballers such as Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Lyon loanee Endrick and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

They also consult for clubs such as Cesc Fabregas' Como in Italy, Burnley in England and Marseille in France. The hope is this new agreement will improve Chelsea's standing in the US as they work together on developing campaigns, content drops and live experiences.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation stable are teaming up with Chelsea in a new strategic partnership Chelsea's brand director Scott Fenton described it as a way of connecting with 'a new generation of supporters who see football as a lifestyle'. Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark added their aim is to 'help Chelsea show up in the moments, platforms and conversations that truly matter to the modern fan'.

It comes with the United States set to host this summer's World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, with the sense that the cultural influence of football is growing in the US. Chelsea also won the Club World Cup last year, beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final and receiving the trophy from President Trump at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium





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Chelsea Roc Nation Jay-Z United States World Cup Collaborations Content Drops Live Experiences Football As A Lifestyle Cultural Influence Of Football Roc Nation Sports International Michael Yormark Scott Fenton President Trump Metlife Stadium

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