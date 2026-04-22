Chelsea Women to Play All WSL Matches at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Women's Super League team will move to Stamford Bridge permanently from next season, ending a nine-year stay at Kingsmeadow. The move signifies the club's ambition to become a leading force in women's sports and provide a world-class venue for players and fans.

Chelsea Football Club has announced a significant move for its Women's Super League ( WSL ) team, confirming that all WSL matches will be played at Stamford Bridge starting with the next season.

This decision marks the end of a successful nine-year tenure at Kingsmeadow, a stadium with a capacity of 4,850, which has consistently hosted sold-out crowds. The transition to the 41,000-seat Stamford Bridge represents a major step forward in the club’s commitment to growing the women’s game and providing a fitting venue for its increasingly popular team.

While the team has occasionally played select WSL fixtures and all Women’s Champions League games at Stamford Bridge due to UEFA regulations, this move solidifies the iconic stadium as the permanent home for the women’s team. The ambition to make Stamford Bridge the permanent home for the women’s team has been a key objective for Chelsea’s Chief Executive Officer, Aki Mandhar, since her appointment in September 2024.

Mandhar emphasized that this commitment underscores the club’s aspiration to become the leading women’s sports club globally. She highlighted the importance of providing both players and supporters with a world-class arena that reflects the growth and potential of the women’s game. The move is seen as a continuation of Chelsea’s dedication to progress and elevating women’s sports to new heights.

The final game played at Kingsmeadow this season was a 2-1 victory against Tottenham on April 6th, securing Chelsea’s place in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals. Representatives from the Chelsea Fan Advisory Board have welcomed the move, describing it as a natural progression in the club’s development. This decision aligns with similar moves made by other WSL clubs, including Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Leicester City, who also host their WSL matches at their main stadiums.

Manager Sonia Bompastor expressed a deep connection to Kingsmeadow and acknowledged the significant role played by fans, staff, and the local community in building the team’s success. However, she enthusiastically embraced the move to Stamford Bridge, recognizing it as a reward for the hard work of the players and staff throughout the club’s history. Bompastor is eager to welcome supporters to the new stadium in September and create a special atmosphere that will propel the team forward.

The transition to Stamford Bridge signifies a new era for Chelsea Women, occurring during a period of change for the team. Despite a remarkable unbeaten domestic treble in Bompastor’s first season (2024-25), the Blues have faced increased competition this season and are likely to relinquish their six-year reign as WSL champions, and will not be in the Champions League semi-finals.

Nevertheless, the stadium switch demonstrates the club’s unwavering ambition and belief that Stamford Bridge is a venue worthy of their achievements. Kingsmeadow will continue to serve as the home ground for Chelsea’s academy teams. A heartfelt open letter from the Chelsea players to their supporters acknowledged the bittersweet nature of leaving Kingsmeadow, a stadium where many club legends were forged and countless memories were created.

The players reaffirmed their commitment to winning, lifting trophies, and creating further history at their new home





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Chelsea Women WSL Stamford Bridge Kingsmeadow Women's Football Aki Mandhar Sonia Bompastor

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