Cheltenham Homeowners vs Shire Cars Workshop Dispute

Residents in Cheltenham claim Shire Cars workshop violates planning rules, causing darkness and noise. Owner Peter Davidson faces bankruptcy if forced to demolish his £1.5 million development.

Outrage has erupted among residents in Surdington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, following the construction of a massive commercial workshop that they claim was built without proper planning permission. The conflict centers on Shire Cars, a business operated by Peter Davidson, 61, whose new facility stands in immediate proximity to private residential gardens.

Homeowners allege that the structure, described as an 'oppressive shoebox,' has robbed them of sunlight and views, while generating disruptive noise from flagpoles. The dispute highlights a severe clash between commercial expansion and residential quality of life in the local area.

Also read Man, 50, and two horses dead after crash on major motorway

Workshop Dimensions and Resident Impact

The central point of contention is the sheer scale of the corrugated metal shed, which measures 7.1 meters in height and 33 meters in length. Homeowner Mark Welsh, 55, stated that the building is located so close to his property boundary that he can reach out from his garden and physically touch the exterior wall.

Welsh, who runs a product and business design company, described the environment as 'imprisoned in the dark' due to the towering grey metal walls that now loom over his bungalow. He noted that the building is the largest structure within a half-mile radius and has fundamentally altered the character of his home.

Advertisement

The loss of sunlight has had tangible effects on the property, forcing Welsh to drain his garden pond because it was becoming overgrown with algae. Additionally, he claimed that the massive structure blocks phone signals in certain areas, prevents the installation of solar panels, and necessitates increased heating usage due to the loss of natural warmth.

Planning Approval and Deviation Dispute

The conflict stems from a planning application submitted by Peter Davidson in 2022 to redevelop his workshop for Shire Cars. Although neighbors objected to the initial proposal in 2021, the application was approved. However, a retrospective planning application was submitted in 2025 after residents discovered deviations from the original permit.

Mark Welsh and 36 other neighbors objected to the retrospective application, claiming the final structure is approximately 1.2 times larger than what was originally permitted. They argue that the architectural bulk is completely inappropriate and has permanently ruined the aesthetic appeal of their homes.

Peter Davidson disputes these claims, insisting that the development aligns almost exactly with the 2022 planning permit. He admitted that some unexpected deviations occurred during construction but maintains that the building is not as oversized as residents allege.

Noise Complaints and Business Financials

Beyond structural concerns, residents have lodged complaints regarding the noise generated by flagpoles and flags erected on the site. One neighbor described the sound as comparable to continuous banging, similar to bins being struck repeatedly, which disrupts sleep and affects health.

Advertisement

Davidson faces significant financial pressure regarding the project, having invested approximately £1.5 million into the build. He stated that he has cashed every pension he owns, re-mortgaged his personal home, and sold his private cars to fund the development.

The business owner warned that he is at risk of bankruptcy if his appeals fail. He expressed that the strain on his family is phenomenal and argued that he did not act arbitrarily but followed the approval process he believed was granted.

Future Appeals and Demolition Risks

Cheltenham Council has refused the retrospective planning permission, meaning the workshop currently exists in a legal limbo. Davidson now faces the possibility of being forced to demolish the entire structure if his appeals are unsuccessful.

If the demolition order is enforced, Davidson stated it would result in the loss of both his business and potentially his home. He continues to defend his actions, claiming that the council has misrepresented his intentions and that he acted in good faith throughout the construction process.

The situation remains unresolved as Davidson prepares for further appeals. The outcome will determine whether the giant metal shed remains a fixture of the Surdington landscape or is removed entirely to restore the residents' light and quiet.