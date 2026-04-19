Cher Connects with Granddaughter Ever Amidst Son Elijah's Conservatorship Battle

Iconic singer Cher is forging a bond with her 15-year-old granddaughter, Ever, following the revelation of her existence and recent family gatherings. This personal development unfolds as Cher actively pursues a conservatorship for her son, Elijah Allman, citing his severe drug dependency and deteriorating mental and financial health.

Cher has reportedly found a new connection with her previously unknown 15-year-old granddaughter, Ever . The iconic singer, 79, recently invited Ever and her mother, Kayti Edwards, to her Malibu home. During the visit, Cher shared intimate details of her life, including a tour of her famous closet, even showing Ever a pair of jeans she wore during a concert. The two reportedly bonded over discussions about boys and enjoyed time together by the pool, with Kayti describing Cher as being like a kid herself during their playful moments.

This heartwarming development follows years of speculation and comes to light after Kayti Edwards revealed the truth about Ever's parentage. Kayti, who is also Julie Andrews' granddaughter, claims she had a brief relationship with Cher's son, Elijah Allman, 49, in 2010, which led to Ever's birth. According to Kayti, Elijah was aware of Ever's existence and made infrequent visits over the years but expressed no desire to be actively involved in parenting. The secret reportedly came to light in 2021 when Elijah, who is estranged from his wife Marie Angela King, confessed to having a child after suffering a drug overdose.

The news is said to have reached Cher, who then contacted Kayti last year to confirm the information, reportedly leaving her speechless upon realizing she was a grandmother. This family revelation surfaces amidst Cher's ongoing legal efforts to establish a conservatorship for her son, Elijah. In recent court documents, Cher detailed Elijah's deteriorating physical and mental health, citing a severe drug dependency and a series of troubling incidents.

She highlighted an alarming episode where Elijah was found unconscious behind the wheel of his car, requiring Narcan administration to save his life. Cher also expressed deep concern over Elijah's financial instability, stating he struggles with managing his resources and is susceptible to undue influence. The court documents reveal Elijah's significant financial burdens, including an $18,000 debt to a drug dealer and a $200,000 tax bill. Furthermore, he has incurred substantial costs due to damage to multiple Airbnbs, with one stay alone resulting in an alleged $50,000 bill for damages such as cigarette burns and broken windows.

His erratic behavior has reportedly led to him being banned from 18 hotels for disturbing guests and exhibiting disturbing conduct, including an alleged aggressive sexual proposition towards a hotel maid. Elijah has also faced legal repercussions, including multiple arrests in New Hampshire for charges ranging from felony burglary to breach of bail. Cher is petitioning the court to appoint a fiduciary, Jason Rubin, as temporary conservator for Elijah's estate. She emphasizes the dire nature of his situation, explaining that his mental health has severely declined and his drug use is at its worst.

Cher's ultimate goal is for Rubin to manage Elijah's affairs, allowing for a structured approach to addressing his multifaceted issues one by one. The singer, who shared Elijah with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, has been actively seeking conservatorship since 2023 in an effort to provide her son with the necessary support and intervention.





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Cher Discovers Long-Lost Granddaughter Amidst Son Elijah Allman's Ongoing CrisisIconic singer Cher has reportedly been left speechless after learning she has a 15-year-old granddaughter, Ever, a revelation that confirms long-standing family rumors. The news emerged just as Cher is seeking a conservatorship for her son Elijah Allman, who is grappling with severe drug addiction, financial instability, and legal troubles. The mother of the child, Kayti Edwards, claims a brief relationship with Elijah in 2010 led to Ever's birth, with Elijah allegedly aware but unwilling to parent. The secret reportedly surfaced when Elijah confessed to his estranged wife following a drug overdose. Cher's discovery of being a grandmother comes amid escalating concerns for Elijah's well-being, detailed in court documents revealing his hospitalization, financial irresponsibility, and disturbing incidents, including an alleged sexual proposition towards a hotel maid.

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