Cher Discovers Long-Lost Granddaughter Amidst Son Elijah Allman's Ongoing Crisis

Iconic singer Cher has reportedly been left speechless after learning she has a 15-year-old granddaughter, Ever, a revelation that confirms long-standing family rumors. The news emerged just as Cher is seeking a conservatorship for her son Elijah Allman, who is grappling with severe drug addiction, financial instability, and legal troubles. The mother of the child, Kayti Edwards, claims a brief relationship with Elijah in 2010 led to Ever's birth, with Elijah allegedly aware but unwilling to parent. The secret reportedly surfaced when Elijah confessed to his estranged wife following a drug overdose. Cher's discovery of being a grandmother comes amid escalating concerns for Elijah's well-being, detailed in court documents revealing his hospitalization, financial irresponsibility, and disturbing incidents, including an alleged sexual proposition towards a hotel maid.

In a surprising turn of events, legendary entertainer Cher has reportedly been left speechless upon discovering she has a 15-year-old granddaughter named Ever. This revelation brings to a close years of persistent family rumors concerning a secret child belonging to her son, Elijah Allman , who is 49 years old.

The mother of the child, Kayti Edwards, a former model and also the granddaughter of Julie Andrews, claims to have informed Cher of Ever's existence during an emotional phone call last year. Edwards alleges that she had a brief romantic encounter with Elijah Allman in 2010, which resulted in the birth of their daughter, Ever. According to Edwards, Elijah was aware of Ever’s presence in his life and would reportedly visit her sporadically over the years, though he expressed no desire to be an active parent. The secret reportedly came to light in 2021 when Elijah Allman suffered a drug overdose. During his subsequent hospitalization, he allegedly confessed to his now-estranged wife, Marieangela King, about the existence of his child. This confession, it is reported, eventually filtered through the family grapevine, leading Cher to reach out to Kayti Edwards last year to ascertain the truth. The news of a granddaughter, Cher reportedly exclaimed to her family, 'Oh my God, I'm finally a grandma.' Representatives for Cher have been contacted for comment regarding this newfound family member. This personal revelation surfaces mere days after Cher formally requested a court to appoint a temporary conservator for her son, Elijah Allman, citing a series of grave financial, legal, and drug-related crises that have significantly impacted his life. In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Cher, who shared Elijah with her late ex-husband, musician Gregg Allman, detailed that her son is currently undergoing treatment in a psychiatric hospital, describing his life as having significantly deteriorated since she initially filed for conservatorship in 2023. The Grammy-winning singer’s concerns are underscored by an alarming incident where Elijah was found unconscious and behind the wheel of his vehicle, causing a traffic jam. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital where his life was saved by the administration of Narcan. Cher also voiced profound concern over Elijah's erratic financial behavior, asserting that he lacks any understanding of monetary value, is incapable of managing his financial resources, and is highly susceptible to fraud and undue influence. Court filings indicate that Elijah owes a substantial sum of $18,000 to a drug dealer and has had to borrow funds from friends to avert further negative repercussions. In addition to his ongoing struggles with substance abuse, Elijah is also burdened by an accumulating tax debt amounting to approximately $200,000. Furthermore, court documents highlight that Elijah has incurred significant debt due to damages caused to various Airbnb properties, including instances of cigarette burns and broken windows. Cher claims that Elijah owes a staggering $50,000 from his most recent Airbnb stay alone, following reports of him trashing the rented accommodation. The singer also disclosed that her son has been blacklisted from 18 hotels due to disruptive behavior, such as disturbing guests, shouting obscenities, and exhibiting erratic conduct. One particularly disturbing incident detailed in the documents involves Elijah allegedly cornering a young female hotel maid and making aggressive sexual advances. Elijah has also faced recent legal challenges, including multiple arrests in New Hampshire on charges such as felony burglary, criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass, and breach of bail. Cher is petitioning the court to appoint fiduciary Jason Rubin as the temporary conservator of Elijah’s estate, emphasizing the dire nature of her son’s circumstances. She articulates that Elijah’s mental health has markedly declined, and his drug dependency has reached its most critical point. Cher’s ultimate goal in seeking conservatorship is for Rubin to manage Elijah’s affairs, thereby enabling the systematic resolution of his multifaceted issues, one step at a time





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Cher Left Speechless by Revelation of 15-Year-Old Granddaughter Amidst Son's CrisesPop icon Cher has reportedly discovered she has a 15-year-old granddaughter, Ever, through her son Elijah Allman. The news comes as Cher seeks a conservator for Elijah, who is currently in a psychiatric hospital facing severe financial, legal, and drug-related issues.

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