Cher is 'going through a bittersweet time' as she turns 80, battling son's drug addiction

The icon is juggling multiple projects while dealing with a troubled son. She's looking healthier than ever but 'doesn't have the energy for a big celebration.' Friends say she'll support him financially but not for drugs. She's never giving up on him.

She is a global icon whose ability to constantly reinvent herself has seen her conquer the worlds of pop, fashion, and Hollywood. But while she once famously sang about wanting to Turn Back Time, the evergreen Cher has turned an improbable 80.

Not in the mood for a big celebration, according to friends, she's instead thrilled to be looking better than ever and working on various projects. Cher's youngest son Elijah Blue, 49, son with second husband Greg Allman, is battling severe drug addiction and has cut off financially by Cher. The star is doing everything to support him. Cher is doing everything she can to give Elijah the support he needs.

But she will not give him money for drugs. Friends say Cher is 'doing everything she can' to give Elijah the support he needs. Never giving up on anything has been a feature of Cher's entire life





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Cher Global Icon Celebrating 80Th Birthday Son's Addiction Support For Son May-December Relationships

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