Cher Left Speechless by Revelation of 15-Year-Old Granddaughter Amidst Son's Crises

Pop icon Cher has reportedly discovered she has a 15-year-old granddaughter, Ever, through her son Elijah Allman. The news comes as Cher seeks a conservator for Elijah, who is currently in a psychiatric hospital facing severe financial, legal, and drug-related issues.

Iconic entertainer Cher has reportedly been left speechless by the revelation that she is a grandmother to a 15-year-old girl named Ever. This news confirms long-standing family rumors concerning her son, Elijah Allman . The mother of the teenager, Kayti Edwards, is said to have disclosed this significant family connection to the legendary singer during an emotional telephone conversation last year.

Edwards, a former model and granddaughter of Julie Andrews, claims she had a brief romantic encounter with Cher's son, Elijah Allman, who is now 49, back in 2010. This liaison allegedly resulted in the birth of their daughter, Ever. According to Edwards, Elijah was aware of Ever's existence and maintained occasional contact, visiting every few years. However, she stated that he had expressed a clear disinterest in being an active parent. The secret reportedly came to light in 2021 when Elijah suffered a drug overdose. During his subsequent hospitalization, he allegedly confessed to his now-estranged wife, Marieangela King, about having a child. This information eventually circulated through the family, leading Cher to reportedly reach out to Kayti Edwards last year to verify the rumors. The singer was allegedly taken aback, describing herself as speechless upon confirming she was a grandmother. In statements to The Sun, Edwards recounted Cher's reaction, quoting the singer as saying, 'She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn't know if it was just crazy talk.' Upon hearing the confirmation, Cher reportedly expressed profound surprise and joy to her family, exclaiming, 'Oh my God, I'm finally a grandma.' Representatives for Cher have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment on this developing family story. This personal revelation comes on the heels of Cher's recent legal actions. Just one day prior to this reported family news, Cher petitioned the court to appoint a temporary conservator for her son Elijah. This request stems from a series of escalating financial, legal, and drug-related crises that have plagued her son. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Elijah is currently admitted to a psychiatric hospital, with his overall well-being described as having significantly deteriorated since Cher's initial conservatorship filing in 2023. Cher has detailed a deeply concerning incident where Elijah was found unconscious while driving, leading to a traffic jam and requiring medical intervention, including the administration of Narcan to save his life. The singer also voiced serious concerns about Elijah's financial mismanagement. She claims he lacks any understanding of financial responsibility, is incapable of managing his resources, and is vulnerable to fraud and undue influence. Court filings indicate that Elijah owes a substantial $18,000 to a drug dealer and had to borrow money to avert further danger. In addition to his substance abuse issues, Elijah is reportedly facing a considerable tax bill totaling $200,000. Further exacerbating his financial troubles, Elijah has incurred significant debt due to alleged damage caused to various Airbnb properties. These damages include cigarette burns and broken windows, as meticulously documented in the court submissions. Cher asserts that Elijah owes $50,000 from his most recent Airbnb stay, following reports that he trashed the property. Furthermore, he has reportedly been banned from eighteen hotels due to disruptive behavior, including yelling obscenities and erratic conduct that disturbed guests. One particularly disturbing allegation involves Elijah allegedly cornering a young female hotel maid and aggressively propositioning her for sexual relations. Elijah's legal entanglements are also extensive, with multiple arrests in New Hampshire on charges such as felony burglary, criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass, and breach of bail. Cher is advocating for the court to appoint fiduciary Jason Rubin as the temporary conservator for Elijah's estate. She emphasizes the dire nature of her son's current situation, citing a severe decline in his mental health and the worsening of his drug dependency. Cher's objective in seeking conservatorship is to have Rubin oversee Elijah's affairs, enabling a structured approach to address and resolve his multifaceted problems, one by one





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