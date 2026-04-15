Cher Lloyd's Father, Darren Lloyd, Passes Away

X Factor star Cher Lloyd has announced the heartbreaking death of her father, Darren Lloyd, sharing a poignant tribute on Instagram that details their deep bond and her immense grief.

Singer Cher Lloyd has confirmed the devastating passing of her father, Darren Lloyd . The X Factor alumna, who first captured national attention as a vibrant teenager on the 2010 series of the talent show, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her profound grief. In a deeply personal and poignant post, Cher, now 32, uploaded a screenshot of a heartfelt text message exchange with her beloved dad.

Her accompanying caption spoke volumes of her heartbreak: 'Life will never be the same again. I've never felt pain like this. My Dad, I love you. Goodnight 10.03.73 - 11.04.26.' The tender messages shared between Cher and her father reveal the deep bond they shared. Cher's final message to him read, 'I love you dad. More than you'll ever know,' to which Darren lovingly replied, 'I know you do. And I love you more and more each day see you tomorrow.' This exchange offers a glimpse into the enduring affection and connection they maintained.

The news of Darren Lloyd's death follows a period of significant concern for his health. In 2020, Cher had openly shared with her followers that her father was 'seriously unwell' and had been admitted to the hospital. At that time, she expressed her fears for his well-being, especially given that he had been hospitalized twice during the initial coronavirus lockdown. Cher had explained her anxieties stemming from her father's pre-existing health conditions, which made the pandemic a particularly perilous time for him.

She had confided in her fans about the immense difficulty of the situation, stating, 'I find it difficult to share my personal life at the best of times but I feel I need to let you know what's going on. My dad has been seriously unwell and is in hospital.' She further elaborated on the emotional toll it had taken on her and her family, expressing her longing to be with him and support her mother during this crisis. 'This has been really difficult on us and my heads all over the place. I wish I could see him and I wish I could be with my family to support them, especially mum. We can't be with dad but I'm so grateful to the doctors and nurses for looking after him. This is such a scary time for everyone. I hope you are keeping safe.' At the time, Cher had also revealed that the prolonged period of waiting for her father's recovery had been the most challenging aspect of enduring the lockdown.

Cher Lloyd's career has seen a recent resurgence, with her single Green Light released in April 2025, marking a welcome return to the public eye. Her journey to stardom began at the tender age of 16 in 2010 when she auditioned for The X Factor, impressing judges Cheryl Cole, Simon Cowell, and Louis Walsh with her rendition of Turn My Swag On. She ultimately secured fourth place and was signed to Simon Cowell's record label, Syco Music. However, her tenure with the label was brief, lasting three years. Cher later revealed that she and Cowell had differing visions for her career, and she struggled with the level of perceived control.

This personal tragedy marks a difficult moment for the singer, who has always maintained a close relationship with her family. The heartfelt messages shared are a testament to the profound love and connection she had with her father. The outpouring of support from fans is expected as she navigates this period of immense sorrow.





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