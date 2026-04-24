Cher's Conservatorship Bid for Son Elijah Blue Allman Blocked by Judge

A Los Angeles judge has denied Cher's request for a temporary conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing insufficient urgency. Court documents reveal a concerning pattern of mental health struggles, substance abuse, and financial instability.

Cher 's recent attempt to establish a temporary conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman , has been denied by a Los Angeles judge. The 79-year-old singer sought court intervention to manage her 49-year-old son’s estate, citing his struggles with mental health and substance abuse .

However, the judge determined there wasn't sufficient urgency to grant the request, despite Cher’s assertions that Allman is 'gravely disabled.

' This decision leaves open the possibility of Cher pursuing conservatorship again in the future. The case unfolded with Allman appearing via video conference from a psychiatric hospital where he is currently receiving treatment 'in an attempt to restore him to competency' while facing criminal charges in New Hampshire. Court documents reveal Allman actively opposed the conservatorship bid.

His brother, Devon Allman, submitted a declaration expressing deep concern for his brother’s well-being, stating he believes Elijah is a danger to himself and incapable of managing his finances. Devon detailed a harrowing experience where he had to negotiate a substantial drug debt – a five-figure sum – with a heroin dealer on his brother’s behalf, highlighting the severity of Elijah’s addiction. He strongly advocated for preventing Elijah from accessing funds until he demonstrates a commitment to his long-term health.

Cher’s filings paint a disturbing picture of her son’s decline, detailing incidents such as being found unconscious behind the wheel of a car requiring Narcan to revive him, and accumulating significant debts and property damage. Further court records reveal a pattern of troubling behavior, including substantial financial irresponsibility, owing $18,000 to a drug dealer, a $200,000 tax bill, and $50,000 in damages to an Airbnb property.

Cher also alleges Allman has been banned from 18 hotels due to disruptive and erratic conduct, including instances of harassment and disturbing the peace. The singer expressed concerns about her son’s vulnerability to fraud and undue influence, emphasizing his inability to manage his financial resources. Allman is also facing multiple criminal charges in New Hampshire, including felony burglary and assault. Cher initially filed for conservatorship in 2023, noting a significant deterioration in her son’s condition since then.

She proposed Jason Rubin as the temporary conservator, hoping to address her son’s issues systematically. This situation underscores the heartbreaking challenges faced by families dealing with addiction and mental health crises, and the complex legal considerations surrounding conservatorship





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cher Elijah Blue Allman Conservatorship Mental Health Substance Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish city named among top 10 Blue Badge parking fine hotspotsMore than 45,000 fines were issued in 2024 to people parking in disabled bays without a valid Blue Badge.

Read more »

I found the perfect 'everyday' dress to throw on with sandals in summer for £36'Lovely blue colour looks nice and fresh. Very good everyday dress'

Read more »

Blue Badge Eligibility Extended Beyond Disability BenefitsThe Department for Work and Pensions confirms individuals can qualify for a Blue Badge even without receiving PIP or other disability benefits, following a rule change in 2019. This includes those with hidden conditions like autism, dementia, and severe anxiety if travel causes significant distress or safety risks. Eligibility is assessed by local councils.

Read more »

Devon woman with MS says she was spat at for using Blue BadgeAntje Ronneberger says symptoms like balance problems means strangers wrongly assume she is drunk.

Read more »

Government calls for Indian restaurant in Telford to lose licenceIt comes after the discovery of Illegal workers at The Blue Elephant in Ketley in two raids.

Read more »

Police appeal to public to identify man with 'blue string as a belt' found in canal in HoghtonThe man's body was found by members of the public on February 12

Read more »