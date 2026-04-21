Cher Seeks Conservatorship as Son Elijah Blue Allman Faces New Criminal Charges

Pop legend Cher is petitioning for a second time to become the conservator of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, following his recent arrests and documented struggles with severe substance abuse and mental health.

The personal and legal struggles of Elijah Blue Allman , the 49-year-old son of iconic music legend Cher , have reached a critical juncture. Allman is currently facing a looming trial in Concord, New Hampshire, scheduled for June 16, stemming from an incident on February 27 at St. Pauls School.

According to official reports, Allman caused a significant disturbance at the local prep school dining hall, leading to multiple charges including simple assault, criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct. Although he has waived his arraignment, his legal situation has been complicated by a subsequent arrest on March 2 for allegedly breaking into a private home in Windham. Following this second arrest, a judge ordered him to be held in preventive detention at the Rockingham House of Corrections in Brentwood, New Hampshire, where he remains as he awaits further court proceedings. This series of legal crises has prompted his mother, Cher, to take drastic action. The 79-year-old pop icon recently filed for conservatorship over her son for the second time. In detailed court documents, the singer described Allman as being gravely disabled due to a combination of severe mental health challenges and long-standing substance abuse issues. Cher contends that her son is incapable of managing his own finances, citing staggering debts that include $200,000 in unpaid taxes, $50,000 in damages to an Airbnb property, and thousands of dollars owed to drug dealers. She also recounted a harrowing incident where Allman was found unconscious behind the wheel of his car, necessitating life-saving medical intervention with Narcan. This filing marks another attempt by the performer to secure legal control over his estate, following a failed petition in 2023 where a judge denied the request because Allman maintained he was sober and responsible at that time. Beyond the immediate legal battles, the situation has shed light on the long-term impact of addiction within the family dynamic. Allman, a guitarist and former frontman of the band Deadsy, has faced substance abuse hurdles since his youth, with reports noting his exposure to drugs at an early age. The family history is further complicated by the legacy of his late father, Gregg Allman, who struggled publicly with heroin and alcohol addiction during his marriage to Cher. As the family navigates these dark waters, they have also had to reconcile with unexpected personal revelations, including the recent introduction of Allmans secret daughter, Ever, to the pop diva. While Cher prepares for the release of her upcoming memoir and continues to navigate her professional life as an EGOT-status legend, the focus remains on the uncertain path ahead for her son. A crucial court hearing regarding the proposed conservatorship is set for this coming Friday, which will determine the next steps in managing his welfare during this period of crisis





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