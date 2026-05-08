Cher Stops Financial Support for Son Elijah Blue Allman Amid Conservatorship Dispute

Cher has ceased sending monthly payments to her son Elijah Blue Allman, leading to a legal battle over his financial obligations to his estranged wife. The dispute comes amid concerns about Allman's well-being and his history of substance abuse.

Elijah Blue Allman , the 49-year-old son of iconic singer Cher , has revealed that his mother has stopped sending him financial support amid an ongoing family dispute.

According to legal documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Allman's income has been significantly reduced after Cher ceased her monthly payments of $10,000, which she had been providing for approximately five years. This financial cut comes as Cher recently attempted to place Allman under a temporary conservatorship due to concerns about his well-being, following a series of arrests. Allman is currently undergoing treatment at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire.

Allman's legal team has requested a reduction in the $6,500 monthly support payments he is required to make to his estranged wife, Marieangela King. The lawyers argued that Allman's income has been halved, as he now only receives $10,000 per month from the estate of his late father, Gregg Allman, who passed away in 2017. After taxes, this amounts to approximately $6,790.

The legal filing also noted that King has not made efforts to become self-sufficient since their separation in 2021. Allman's attorneys claimed that he was unaware of a court order issued in August 2025 regarding his support payments, as the documents were sent to Cher's residence in Malibu while Allman was staying at an Airbnb in Joshua Tree. The couple initially married in 2013 and separated in 2021, with a previous divorce filing by King being dismissed.

The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for July 17. Cher's legal team previously expressed concerns about Allman's financial management, stating that he spends money impulsively on drugs, luxury hotels, and limousine services. Allman has openly discussed his struggles with substance abuse, admitting to using marijuana and MDMA from a young age and later turning to heroin and opiates during a difficult period in his life.

He acknowledged having close calls and moments where he felt near death due to his drug use. Cher, who is also the mother of Chaz Bono from her marriage to the late Sonny Bono, has not commented publicly on the situation. The dispute raises questions about the responsibilities of wealthy parents toward adult children facing addiction and financial instability





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Cher Elijah Blue Allman Conservatorship Financial Dispute Substance Abuse

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