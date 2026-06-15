Cheri Oteri Reveals Breast Cancer Surgery, Credits Jill Biden for Support

Comedian Cheri Oteri shared her breast cancer diagnosis and surgery, highlighting unexpected support from former first lady Jill Biden.

Cheri Oteri , the 63-year-old comedian best known for her five-season run on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2000, recently revealed that she underwent surgery for breast cancer and received unexpected support from former first lady Jill Biden .

Oteri shared her journey during an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast hosted by Chelsea Handler. Diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS), an early form of breast cancer where abnormal cells are confined to the milk ducts, Oteri underwent her second lumpectomy after catching the disease early. She expressed feeling great following the procedure, noting that everything looks normal and fine.

DCIS is considered non-invasive and highly treatable when detected early, which Oteri emphasized as a key message for her fans. The SNL alum recounted a serendipitous encounter at a Milken Institute dinner in May, where she was seated among accomplished women in healthcare. During the event, she spoke with Jill Biden about their shared love of Pennsylvania-Oteri was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania before moving to Los Angeles in her 20s.

When Oteri revealed her recent DCIS diagnosis, Biden offered unwavering support, saying, When is your surgery? ... All right, you are going to get tired of me ... I am going through this with you.

The former first lady followed through with messages before and after the surgery, leaving Oteri blown away. Oteri described Biden as a beautiful human being with a big heart, noting that she never felt so supported by her friends and girlfriends. Oteri used the opportunity to encourage listeners to prioritize their health screenings, urging everyone to get mammograms and catch potential issues early.

Reflecting on her SNL days in an essay for Time magazine during the show's 50th anniversary, Oteri recalled the pressure of writing her own material and the competitive atmosphere. She described the experience as one of limitless creativity, endorphin-releasing highs, and soul-crushing lows, advising newcomers not to take anything personally. Her favorite host was Jim Carrey, and her favorite musical guest was Snoop Dogg.

Oteri remains proud of her legacy on the show, which she considers the experience of a lifetime





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