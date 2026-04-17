Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr.'s Marriage Reportedly on the Brink Amid New Biography Revelations

A new biography of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. details alleged marital struggles with Cheryl Hines, fueled by his past affairs and political ambitions, as their union is described as 'all but over.'

The marriage of Cheryl Hines to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly on the brink of collapse, a development many observers find unsurprising. A recent biography, RFK Jr: The Rise and Fall by Isabel Vincent, details a significant marital crisis stemming from Kennedy's alleged digital affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

According to Vincent, Kennedy made considerable efforts to salvage his marriage to Hines, not necessarily out of profound love, but rather to avoid the political fallout of another divorce. Vincent suggested to People magazine that Kennedy's decision was influenced by his presidential aspirations and the potential negative impact a second legal divorce and third marital end would have on his campaign. This potential marital dissolution is occurring during Kennedy's controversial 2024 third-party presidential run, a venture that has seen him controversially appointed by President Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, arguably the most significant role of his career. As the only surviving Kennedy with substantial political relevance, Vincent posited that Kennedy may have been concerned about maintaining the support of his more traditional base, who might view divorce unfavorably. Thus, the pressure to avoid another public split reportedly brought his marriage to the edge of implosion. Hines and Kennedy are described as existing in a state of uncertainty, neither fully committed nor definitively separated, a situation Vincent suggests Hines has contributed to. It is noted that prior to her relationship with Kennedy, Hines herself was once considered an 'other woman.' When their relationship began, Kennedy was still married to his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, with whom he had four children. Mary, who had a long-standing friendship with Kennedy's sister Kerry, reportedly endured a miserable marriage. Before Kennedy left their shared home for a new residence adjacent to Hines, Mary discovered Kennedy's extensive diaries. These volumes, bound in red leather, meticulously documented his numerous affairs, one-night stands, and encounters he termed 'muggings,' where women would initiate sexual advances. Kennedy identified many of these women by name, including actresses, models, the wife of a prominent figure, and even a royal, as well as women Mary considered friends and had hosted in her home. Hines, however, represented a perceived future for Kennedy, as evidenced by their public appearances on red carpets and shared social media presence. While Mary descended further into depression and alcoholism, reportedly enduring abusive statements from Kennedy, Hines remained a constant presence. Mary's death by suicide in May 2012 preceded Hines's marriage to Kennedy, effectively clearing the path for her to become the third Mrs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reports suggest Hines overlooked numerous warnings about marrying Kennedy. Jerry Oppenheimer's 2015 biography, RFK Jr: Robert F. Kennedy Jr and the Dark Side of the Dream, highlighted that Hines's friends were bewildered by her decision to marry him, especially given prior reports of his infidelity. Larry David, a former friend and colleague of Hines, is quoted in Oppenheimer's book as telling Kennedy that 'nothing you do will ever rattle her,' a statement that could be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of continued deceit. The narrative implies that Hines is now experiencing the harsh realities of being a Kennedy wife, with her sacrifices for love seemingly unreciprocated. Following Kennedy's association with MAHA and his alliance with Donald Trump, Hines's career in Hollywood has reportedly stalled, leading to her exclusion from certain ultra-liberal circles. Her recent memoir, Unscripted, published in November, was met with poor sales, and her attempts at high-profile book promotion, including an appearance on Bill Maher's podcast where the host reportedly dismissed her work, further exacerbated her public standing. The situation places Hines in a challenging position, echoing her past as an 'other woman' in Kennedy's life





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