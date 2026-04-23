Cheryl Ladd Credits Husband's Support During Breast Cancer Battle

Cheryl Ladd, star of Charlie’s Angels, shares how her husband Brian Russell was her rock throughout her breast cancer journey, providing unwavering support and encouragement during treatment.

Cheryl Ladd , the beloved star of Charlie’s Angels, has publicly shared her deeply personal experience battling breast cancer , emphasizing the unwavering support she received from her husband, Brian Russell , throughout her treatment.

Ladd revealed that Russell was instrumental in encouraging her to seek medical attention after she discovered a lump in her left breast three years ago, practically insisting she go to the doctor immediately. This proactive step led to a diagnosis of an aggressive form of breast cancer, initiating a challenging journey of chemotherapy and radiation. During this difficult time, Russell’s devotion was paramount.

Ladd described feeling like an ‘alien’ as she lost her hair and eyelashes, common side effects of cancer treatment, but her husband consistently reassured her of her beauty, affectionately calling her a ‘beautiful alien’. He went above and beyond to care for her, ensuring she maintained her weight and appetite even when she had no desire to eat, lovingly preparing simple meals like tomato soup and offering small portions of fruit.

Beyond her husband’s incredible support, Ladd also leaned on her daughter, Jordan Ladd, and stepdaughter, Lindsay Russell, who provided consistent encouragement and prayers during her ordeal. The actress first publicly discussed her diagnosis at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, where she was joined by fellow Charlie’s Angels co-stars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, both of whom are also breast cancer survivors. This shared experience created a powerful ‘sisterhood’ among the three women, offering a unique bond of understanding and mutual support.

Smith, in particular, generously provided Ladd with wigs from her extensive collection, offering practical assistance and a boost to her confidence during hair loss. Ladd described her cancer journey as a ‘humbling experience’ but expressed immense gratitude for her ‘wonderful’ medical team and, above all, her husband’s unwavering presence. The emotional and practical support she received was crucial to her recovery.

Now cancer-free, Cheryl Ladd expresses profound relief and gratitude, stating she ‘feels like herself’ once again, a gift she deeply cherishes. She attributes her successful recovery to a combination of her husband’s love and dedication, her faith, and the excellent care she received from her doctors. Ladd’s story is a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer.

The experience has also highlighted the strong bond between the Charlie’s Angels cast members, demonstrating a remarkable level of support and camaraderie in the face of adversity. The actress hopes her openness will inspire others facing similar challenges and encourage them to prioritize their health and seek support from loved ones. She emphasizes that getting through such a difficult time is possible with the right care and a strong support system





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