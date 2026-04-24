Cheryl Ladd Credits Husband’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle

Cheryl Ladd, star of Charlie’s Angels, shares how her husband Brian Russell was her rock throughout her breast cancer journey, providing unwavering support and encouragement during treatment.

Cheryl Ladd , the beloved star of Charlie’s Angels, has publicly shared her deeply personal experience battling breast cancer , emphasizing the unwavering support she received from her husband, Brian Russell , throughout her treatment.

Ladd revealed that Russell was instrumental in encouraging her to seek medical attention after she discovered a lump in her left breast three years ago, practically insisting she go to the doctor immediately. This proactive step led to a diagnosis of an aggressive form of breast cancer, initiating a challenging journey of chemotherapy and radiation. During this difficult time, Russell’s devotion was paramount.

Ladd described feeling like an ‘alien’ as she lost her hair and eyelashes, common side effects of cancer treatment, but her husband consistently reassured her of her beauty, affectionately calling her a ‘beautiful alien’. He went above and beyond to care for her, ensuring she maintained her weight and appetite even when she had no desire to eat, lovingly preparing simple meals like tomato soup and offering small portions of fruit.

Beyond her husband’s incredible support, Ladd also leaned on her daughter, Jordan Ladd, and stepdaughter, Lindsay Russell, who provided consistent visits, encouragement, and prayers. The actress highlighted the unique bond she shares with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, both of whom are also breast cancer survivors. This shared experience created a powerful ‘sisterhood’ where they could offer each other comfort and reassurance.

Smith, in particular, generously provided Ladd with wigs from her extensive collection, offering practical support and a sense of normalcy during hair loss. Ladd described her cancer journey as a ‘humbling experience’ but expressed immense gratitude for her ‘wonderful’ medical team and, above all, her husband’s unwavering presence. She acknowledged the long and arduous road to recovery, but emphasized the importance of perseverance and faith.

Now cancer-free, Cheryl Ladd expresses a profound sense of relief and gratitude, stating she ‘feels like herself’ once again, a gift she deeply cherishes. She attributes her successful recovery to a combination of her husband’s love and support, her faith, and the excellent care she received from her doctors. Ladd first publicly discussed her diagnosis at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, alongside Jackson and Smith, where they celebrated their collective strength and resilience.

The story serves as a powerful testament to the importance of early detection, the strength of familial and friendship bonds, and the unwavering power of love and support in the face of adversity. The actress’s openness about her experience aims to inspire others facing similar challenges and to underscore the significance of proactive health care and a positive mindset





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