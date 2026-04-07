Cheryl's Brother Andrew Tweedy Seen Homeless and Begging Outside Supermarket

Andrew Tweedy, the estranged brother of singer Cheryl, has been photographed living in a tent and begging for money outside a supermarket. This follows years of struggles with addiction and homelessness despite Cheryl's attempts to help.

Andrew Tweedy , the estranged brother of singer Cheryl , has been photographed living in a tent and begging for money outside a supermarket in Jarrow, South Tyneside. This is not the first time Andrew's struggles with homelessness and addiction have come to light. He was previously discovered homeless in 2021, and recent images show him outside a Morrisons store. According to reports, Andrew, 45, spends his days hoping customers will offer him food or assistance.

He has openly discussed his battle with addiction, stating he has been to rehab three times but doesn't plan to return, acknowledging his tendency to relapse. Andrew was also recently in court for a public order offense, highlighting his ongoing difficulties.\Cheryl, whose representatives have been contacted for comment, has reportedly attempted to support her brother in the past. She is said to have funded multiple rehab stints for him, including one costing £20,000. Despite her efforts, Andrew's struggles have persisted. In a previous interview in 2021, Andrew expressed his despair at his situation, stating he had been begging for months. He acknowledged his pride and the shame he felt being in his current circumstances, especially considering his family's position. He revealed he was sleeping alongside bottles of urine and empty cans of beer in his makeshift home and sharing the tent with a homeless friend. He also expressed that none of his family members contacted him, but he didn't blame Cheryl. Andrew's history includes criminal activity, with over 50 court appearances. He was involved in a robbery, a stabbing incident, and an armed robbery, which led to a lengthy prison sentence. The local authorities have limited power to remove him from the council-owned land where his tent is erected, and he is reportedly awaiting temporary accommodation. His addiction began at a young age, with glue sniffing and alcohol abuse compounding his problems. This is a difficult situation for Cheryl, and she is said to be crippled by worry regarding his addiction and homelessness. Cheryl has been very supportive of her brother over the years, and he has always acknowledged this. He told the Sunday Mirror in 2008 that Cheryl should not be ashamed of him. She has never given up on him. He knows that his behavior has caused her much pain.\Andrew's battles with addiction and homelessness have been a persistent challenge. He has struggled with substance abuse for many years, fueled by a difficult upbringing. His criminal past further complicates his circumstances. Despite his sister's best efforts to support him, he has repeatedly relapsed and struggled to maintain sobriety. His addiction began with substance abuse and glue sniffing, leading to further dependence. Cheryl's heartbreak over her brother's plight is evident, and she has consistently offered support in various ways. During prison visits, she reportedly pleaded with him to accept help, including funding for rehab. However, Andrew has, at times, rejected her assistance, expressing a fear of disappointing her. While he is very honest about his failings, he expressed his desire to turn his life around and repay Cheryl for her kindness in 2008. The story is a somber reminder of the devastation that addiction can bring to a family and the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness





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