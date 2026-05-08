Cheryl shares photos from 'wonderful' time at Universal Orlando Resort with son Bear

Cheryl, the former Girls Aloud singer, shared photos from her time at Universal Orlando Resort with her nine-year-old son, Bear. She enjoyed a trip to Disney World earlier in the week and uploaded some photos from their time at Universal Orlando. In one photo, Cheryl imitated Marvel Comic's villain Dr Doom as she posed next to the character while Green Goblin laughed in the background. In another photo, she looked excited as she explored the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Cheryl shared photos from her 'wonderful' time at Universal Orlando Resort as she continued to explore Florida's attraction parks with her nine-year-old son, Bear . After heading to Disney World earlier in the week, the singer uploaded some photos on Instagram from their time at Universal Orlando.

In one photo, Cheryl imitated Marvel Comic's villain Dr Doom as she posed next to the character while Green Goblin laughed in the background. In another photo, the former Girls Aloud star looked excited as she explored the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Cheryl posed for a photo at the popular tourist attraction Platform 9 3/4 and also wandered down Diagon Alley. She captioned the post: 'What a wonderful few days at Universal Orlando'.

Cheryl's post with Bear is extremely rare, as the singer keeps her son firmly out of the limelight. In their adorable Disney snaps, protective mum Cheryl held Bear's hand as they walked through Toy Story Land in the park. Another photo showed the mother and son on a ride together, though Bear had lowered his head for the picture. The family trip comes 18 months after Bear's father, Liam Payne, tragically passed away.

Liam fell to his death on October 16 2024 while in a hotel in Buenos Aires. In a statement at the time, Cheryl said she felt 'indescribable pain' over telling Bear his father had passed away. Cheryl and Liam started dating in 2016, and welcomed their son Bear the following year. However, they announced their breakup in 2018





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Cheryl Universal Orlando Resort Bear Disney World Marvel Comic Dr Doom Green Goblin Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Diagon Alley Liam Payne Tragically Passed Away Protective Mum Toy Story Land Ride Together Bear's Father Cheryl And Liam Breakup Universal Orlando Disney World Marvel Comic Dr Doom Green Goblin Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Diagon Alley Liam Payne Tragically Passed Away Protective Mum Toy Story Land Ride Together Bear's Father Cheryl And Liam Breakup

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