Cheryl Tiegs 70s Career Red Carpet Health Apology

Legendary model Cheryl Tiegs discusses her 70s red carpet appearances, four marriages, and issues an apology for comments regarding healthy weight standards.

Cheryl Tiegs, the iconic supermodel renowned for her bikini cover shoots, continues to make occasional public appearances in her 70s, primarily at charity functions such as the 2025 Project Angel Food Angel Awards Gala. While she once graced runways and magazine covers across the globe, the 72-year-old star has largely retreated from the spotlight to maintain a life of peace and wellness outside the aggressive glare of Hollywood fame. Despite her reduced visibility, she remains a recognizable figure who still turns heads when she does step onto the red carpet, proving that her distinctive style and slim physique have aged gracefully over the decades.

Tiegs Career Transition Acting

After her highly successful modeling era concluded, Tiegs pivoted her professional focus toward acting and public speaking, a career trajectory that many fashion legends have adopted to extend their cultural relevance. She has consistently steered clear of drastic cosmetic makeovers or surgical interventions, preferring to present her natural appearance to the public. This commitment to authenticity has allowed her to age with dignity while maintaining a strong personal brand that resonates with admirers who value natural beauty over artificial enhancement.

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Tiegs Marriages Children

Tiegs has navigated a complex personal life marked by four marriages, having become single for the last time since 2001 when she parted ways with her fourth husband, yoga instructor Rod Stryker. Her first marriage was to film director Stan Dragoti, lasting from 1970 to 1979, followed by a brief two-year union with photographer Peter Beard in 1981. She later married actor Anthony Peck in 1990, with whom she had a son named Zachary before divorcing in 1995, and subsequently married Stryker in 1998, welcoming twins named Theo and Jaden via surrogacy before the couple split in 2001.

Tiegs Ambitions Wellness Philosophy

Despite her global fame as a model, Tiegs harbored a very different dream for her career, once revealing to the media that she was a voracious reader who always aspired to be a librarian. Her entry into the modeling industry began in her late teens when she was put forward for an audition that she initially did not secure, but she eventually found success through a magazine feature that highlighted her approach to health and wellness. She has always emphasized the importance of staying active and peaceful, enjoying frequent hikes and listening to music to maintain her mental and physical balance without pushing her body to the point of discomfort.

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Tiegs Controversy Dr. Oz Comments

Tiegs recently found herself at the center of a health controversy after referencing Dr. Oz regarding weight standards, stating that she believes women should maintain a waist measurement smaller than 35 inches to ensure long-term health. Fellow supermodel Ashley Judd responded to these remarks by expressing thick skin and rolling her eyes, noting that such comments hurt many people's feelings but also highlighted a need for industry-wide change regarding body image expectations. Judd argued that while the beauty of youth is appealing, society must better appreciate beauty across all ages, particularly among the baby boomer generation who crave relatable role models.

Tiegs Apology Reflections

In the wake of the backlash, Tiegs issued a sincere apology to everyone she had hurt, clarifying that her intention was never to demean others but to promote health and happiness for all. She reflected on the concept of beauty as a lifelong journey of education, growth, and learning, quoting former agency owner Nina Blanchard who advised her that formal education is just the beginning of true beauty. This incident has sparked broader conversations about ageism and body shaming in the fashion industry, with Tiegs acknowledging that while youth is visually striking, there is a growing appreciation for the dignity and strength of older women.

Dion Bach Anderson Updates

Elsewhere in celebrity news, Celine Dion, who is 58 years old, continues to captivate fans with a new Barbie-inspired transformation that references her iconic roles, despite being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022 and preparing for a return to the stage in September 2026 for a Paris residency. Dukes of Hazard star Catherine Bach, now 72, made a rare public appearance to disclose a very serious health scare, while X-Files star Gillian Anderson is being celebrated for looking remarkably youthful in an ethereal floral outfit, showcasing the diverse ways stars are managing visibility and health in their later years.