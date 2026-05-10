Cheryl Tweedy and Son Bear Pay Tribute to Late Liam Payne at Disney World

Cheryl Tweedy and her son Bear paid tribute to the late Liam Payne at Walt Disney World in Florida, where Liam was a 'favourite place on earth'. They spent quality time with Liam's family and made a joint visit to the theme park.

Cheryl Tweedy endured one of life's biggest tragedies 18 months ago after the death of her child's father, Liam Payne . In the heartbreaking months that have followed, the singer, 42, has remained fiercely private to protect and support their nine-year-old son Bear .

The One Direction star died at the age of 31 in 2024 when he fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In a statement at the time, Cheryl said she felt 'indescribable pain' when she told Bear his father had passed away. The pair have attempted to cope with their grief by spending quality time with Liam's immediate family and keeping his memory alive.

Cheryl and Liam split in 2018 when Bear was a toddler, but the former Girls Aloud star maintained contact with his parents Geoff and Karen, as well as his two sisters Ruth and Nicola. Bear also gets on well with Ruth and Nicola's children. Cheryl, Bear and the Paynes even made a joint visit last month to Walt Disney World in Florida, which was Liam's 'favourite place on earth'.

Cheryl, Bear and the Paynes made a joint visit last month to Walt Disney World in Florida, which was Liam's 'favourite place on earth'





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Cheryl Tweedy Liam Payne Disney World Walt Disney World Bear Liam's Family Quality Time Tribute Florida

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