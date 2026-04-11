Chess Prodigy Thanks Magnus Carlsen After Phone Incident, Says 'No Hard Feelings'

Alua Nurman, a young chess player, thanks Magnus Carlsen after he reported her for having a phone during a tournament. Despite the controversy, Nurman expresses gratitude and respect for the world-renowned grandmaster, emphasizing her admiration and understanding of the rules.

Alua Nurman , the young Kazakh chess player who was reported by World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for having a phone at the Grenke Chess Festival , has expressed her gratitude to the grandmaster, stating that she harbors 'no hard feelings' about the incident. The event, captured in a viral video, unfolded when Carlsen, after taking a selfie with Nurman, informed the tournament officials about her phone, which is prohibited to prevent cheating.

Despite the confiscation of her device, Nurman, who went on to secure a silver medal in the women's category of the tournament, acknowledged the appropriateness of Carlsen's actions, recognizing that it potentially saved her from disqualification. She emphasized that it was a 'professional moment' and that she viewed Carlsen with admiration as a significant inspiration and a 'living legend.' This gesture of respect underscores the complex dynamics within the world of competitive chess, where adherence to rules is paramount, but where sportsmanship and mutual respect often prevail. Nurman further explained that before the selfie she confirmed with the arbiter if she could keep her phone for the photo and they said it was fine, but they wanted to make sure everything was fair and there were no distractions. The incident happened so suddenly, but after that she was completely fine with it and the game went on smoothly. It was a surprising moment, however, she has no hard feelings at all.\The incident at the Grenke Chess Festival, where electronic devices are strictly forbidden, has sparked significant debate among chess enthusiasts. Some have criticized Carlsen, arguing that his actions were overly pedantic, while others have defended him, highlighting the importance of upholding the rules for all players. Nurman's response has served to calm the controversy, emphasizing her understanding of the situation and her respect for Carlsen's commitment to the integrity of the game. This incident offers a glimpse into the pressures and challenges that competitive chess players face. The prohibition of electronic devices is a crucial aspect of maintaining fair play and preventing cheating in chess tournaments. The controversy surrounding Carlsen has also been overshadowed by the fact that the Norwegian grandmaster has previously been involved in other instances of controversy. Only last year, Carlsen was caught on camera reacting angrily when he lost to Gukesh Dommaraju in a game in Stavanger, Norway. The grandmaster hit the table and exclaimed 'oh my god!' before storming off. He has also been involved in a $100 million libel lawsuit after chess prodigy Hans Neimann accused him of cheating. In another instance, Carlsen quit a major championship after being told he could not wear jeans. The governing body FIDE requested him to change his trousers but he refused. Ultimately, Carlsen was issued a fine. He responded to the situation with anger before dropping out of the championship.\This recent incident with Nurman is not an isolated event in Carlsen's career. The renowned chess player has been embroiled in several controversial situations, showcasing the pressures and emotions involved in high-stakes competition. These incidents include a $100 million libel suit filed by chess prodigy Hans Niemann, who accused Carlsen of cheating in a tournament, and a separate incident where Carlsen withdrew from a championship after being told he could not wear jeans. These events highlight the demanding nature of professional chess and the emotional toll it can take on players. Carlsen's actions, while sometimes perceived as strict or overly cautious, are likely driven by a desire to uphold the integrity of the game and ensure fair play. Nurman's response serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of respect and professionalism within the chess community. Despite the unexpected nature of the incident, Nurman's grace and understanding demonstrate the sportsmanship that underpins the best rivalries. She has expressed her hope that the situation would 'stabilise' and become 'a memory in the future.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chess Magnus Carlsen Alua Nurman Grenke Chess Festival Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chess grandmaster poses for selfie with teenage rival - then reports her for using phoneChess world number one Magnus Carlsen agreed to pose for a selfie with his teenage opponent - but got up moments later to report her to a judge for using her phone.

Read more »

Sick predator tells undercover cop 'money isn't a problem' for sex with young girlRichard Smith was sentenced to six years, made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offender register for life.

Read more »

Double Tragedy: Young Man Takes Own Life After Girlfriend's DeathA 19-year-old student, Tom Dingle, tragically died by suicide shortly after finding his girlfriend dead in their university accommodation. The story highlights the devastating impact of grief, mental health struggles, and the importance of seeking support.

Read more »

'Devious' and 'calculating' Nottingham predator repeatedly sexually abused young victimAlexander McClymont's victim was left with 'demons dominating her thoughts'

Read more »

Majority of young adults ‘feel less financially secure than they had expected’Nearly two-thirds of Millenials surveyed made at least one purchase in the past year shaped by how they feel about ageing and where they are in life.

Read more »

Young Mother Killed in HGV Crash While Impaired and Using PhoneA young mother died in a crash after a combination of factors, including phone use, alcohol, and cocaine, while driving. The inquest revealed a tragic sequence of events leading to the fatal collision.

Read more »