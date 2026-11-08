Chessington World of Adventures Evacuated Emergency Services Respond

Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey has evacuated visitors as police and emergency crews respond to an incident. Guests are advised to use tickets at Legoland Windsor.

Chessington World of Adventures, a major theme park located in Surrey, was abruptly evacuated as emergency services rushed to the scene. The resort has officially closed its gates to the public while police and paramedics remain on site to manage the situation. The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed the specific nature of the incident but have warned against public speculation.

Park Closes Amid Emergency Response

The resort issued a statement on social media confirming that Chessington World of Adventures is currently closed. Management apologized for the inconvenience and promised to provide further updates as soon as possible. Visitors with existing tickets were instructed to contact customer services after 2pm for details on refunds or future visits.

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Guests Directed To Legoland Windsor

As an alternative for customers affected by the closure, the park announced that guests could use their tickets at Legoland in Windsor. This directive was shared alongside the announcement of the park's closure to ensure ticket holders were not left without options. The resort asked that individuals contact their customer service team for further assistance regarding their specific bookings.

Roads Closed And Speculation Warned Against

Emergency traffic management has impacted the nearby A243 Leatherhead Road, which is closed both ways between B280 Fairoak Lane and Barwell Business Park. The Metropolitan Police have explicitly warned people not to speculate as to why the park has closed. They are urging the public to rely on official channels for information rather than rumors circulating on social media.

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No Confirmed Injuries Or Arrests Yet

It is not currently clear why the park has closed, with no confirmed injuries or arrests reported by authorities. A social media user noted that park staff were unable to reveal the specific reason for the closure at the time. However, the user confirmed that both police and paramedics were present at the site during the evacuation process.

Stakeholders Contacted For Further Comment

The park management, the Metropolitan Police, and the London Fire Brigade have all been contacted for comment. Each entity has yet to release detailed information regarding the trigger for this emergency response. The situation remains under active investigation by the relevant authorities.