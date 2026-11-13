Chester Zoo Succeeds in Rare Malay Peacock-Pheasant Breeding Program

Chester Zoo staff rescue two critically endangered Malay peacock-pheasant chicks using improvised heating and foster care, bolstering a vital European conservation breeding program.

Lead keepers at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, have successfully rescued two rare Malay peacock-pheasant chicks, marking a significant victory for the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria ( EAZA) breeding program. The zoo confirmed these hatchlings are the only members of the endangered species to have been born in a European zoo this year. This achievement is particularly critical given that only 15 of these birds are currently recorded in European captivity, while wild populations have dwindled to approximately 2,500 due to extensive habitat loss.

Improvised Care Saves Critical Chicks

Lead keeper Leanne Lowton of the Chester Zoo Birds team employed an ingenious, low-tech solution to stabilize the second chick after its mother abandoned the nest too early. Lowton crafted a miniature hot-water bottle using a rubber glove to provide essential warmth to the dangerously chilled hatchling. She administered glucose syrup every hour for 24 hours to restore the bird's energy levels. This intensive care routine lasted one full day until the chick was stable enough to be returned to its mother. Lowton reported that the mother immediately accepted the chick, describing the moment as a profound relief. The mother has since reared the baby successfully.

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Incubation Strategy Involves Foster Species

The first egg faced a different challenge when the mother failed to sit on it, prompting keepers to transfer it to a bronze-tailed peacock-pheasant for incubation. The bronze-tailed peacock-pheasant is a closely related species, making it an ideal surrogate parent for the development of the egg. This foster arrangement allowed the original Malay peacock-pheasant mother to lay another egg, which she incubated successfully on her own. The first chick has now developed into a healthy young male and is scheduled to move into his own habitat at the zoo this week. This dual-success outcome highlights the effectiveness of using related species for incubation support.

Conservation Goals and Genetic Diversity

Keepers prioritized natural rearing over human intervention to prevent the chicks from becoming dependent on humans or losing critical natural behaviors. Leanne Lowton emphasized that bird parenting is not always instinctive and may require multiple attempts to succeed. The zoo aims to maintain an insurance population for the threatened species through this conservation breeding program. By ensuring the birds learn to act like pheasants rather than humans, the zoo preserves the genetic and behavioral integrity of the species. This approach is vital for any future reintroduction or sustainable captive population management efforts.

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Threats to Wild Populations

The Malay peacock-pheasant is classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to severe environmental pressures. Adult males display striking plumage featuring speckled brown feathers with iridescent blue spots. Despite their beauty, wild populations are declining as forest habitats are cleared for agricultural plantations. The loss of woodland exposes the remaining birds to increased vulnerability from hunting and trapping activities. This habitat destruction is the primary driver pushing the species toward extinction in the wild, making captive breeding efforts even more urgent.

Future Impact of the Breeding Success

Although several zoos have successfully bred other peacock-pheasant species, the Malay peacock-pheasant is rarely kept in captivity. The successful hatching and rearing of these two chicks at Chester Zoo represent a rare and valuable addition to global conservation efforts. The breeding program seeks to safeguard the future of the species as pressure on their natural habitats continues to intensify. This success provides a model for handling incubation and early-stage care issues in other endangered avian species. The zoo continues to monitor the health and development of the chicks as part of their long-term conservation strategy.