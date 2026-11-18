Chester Zoo has welcomed a rare greater one-horned rhino calf weighing roughly 45kg after a 15-month pregnancy, and mother and baby are doing well.

Chester Zoo in England has welcomed a rare greater one-horned rhino calf, and its first wobbly steps have been captured on camera. The calf was born to experienced mother Asha after a mammoth 15-month pregnancy, and it weighs roughly the same as a large adult dog.

Keepers at Chester Zoo say the calf was up and walking within an hour of being born. Remarkable footage shows Asha giving birth, followed by the youngster struggling to its feet and beginning to bond with its mother.

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Calf Born After a Mammoth 15-Month Pregnancy

The greater one-horned rhino calf arrived after a 15-month pregnancy and was on its feet within an hour of birth. Keepers at Chester Zoo say both Asha and her calf are in good health.

The duo stayed indoors for the first few days of the youngster's life so they could stay warm. They have now ventured outside into a secluded paddock, where the calf can explore at its own pace.

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This calf is the fourth born to Asha and father Beni. Beni died earlier this year following a short and sudden illness, which makes the arrival especially meaningful for the zoo's rhino team.

Emma Evison, team manager for rhinos at Chester Zoo, said the calf was up and about within an hour and feeding shortly afterwards. She said Asha knows exactly what she is doing.

Rhino Team Praises Asha and Conservation Role

Chester Zoo staff describe the birth as a major milestone for the conservation breeding programme. Tom Garland, assistant manager of the rhino team at Chester Zoo, said it is always exciting to welcome a new calf.

Garland said Asha has been a brilliant mum to all of her youngsters. He stressed that every birth is important for the future of the species and that it is wonderful to see another healthy arrival.

Garland also said it is lovely to know that Beni's legacy lives on through this calf. His comments highlight how the zoo views each new birth as part of a longer-term effort.

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Emma Evison said the team had their fingers crossed when Asha showed signs of labour. She added that any birth can be risky, even for an experienced mum, but fortunately everything went smoothly.

Wild Population Status and Breeding Programme

Greater one-horned rhinos remain classified as vulnerable, with around 4,000 left in the wild across India and Nepal. The species was once driven to the brink of extinction by hunting and habitat loss.

The new arrival is part of a Europe-wide conservation breeding programme designed to help protect the animals. Each healthy calf adds to the population that the programme aims to support.

Calves of this species weigh roughly 45kg at birth, about the size of a big adult dog. The largest adults can weigh more than two tonnes, as much as a car, which shows how dramatically the animals grow.