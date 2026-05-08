Chet Hanks Embraces Minimalist Lifestyle in Tennessee to Focus on Music Career

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, has moved to Tennessee to live in an RV and pursue his music career with the band Something Out West. The actor-turned-musician shared his reasons for choosing a simpler lifestyle and the support he receives from his famous parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Chet Hanks , the 35-year-old son of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks , has made a bold career move by relocating to Tennessee and embracing a minimalist lifestyle in an RV to focus on his music career with his band, Something Out West.

The actor-turned-musician, known for his roles in films like The Running Point, has swapped the glitz of Los Angeles for the simplicity of a trailer park, where he is the youngest resident by decades. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chet explained his decision to live in an RV, stating that he wanted to avoid the hassle of furnishing another home after recently setting up a condo in LA.

He also shared that staying in hotels and Airbnbs had grown tiresome, as he prefers the comfort of his own space. His new living arrangement, though modest, includes all the essentials—a kitchen, shower, and bed—and has allowed him to focus on his passion for music. Chet’s inspiration for this lifestyle change came from a road trip where he stayed in an Airstream, sparking his desire for a simpler, more mobile way of life.

Despite the rustic setting, his daily routine remains largely unchanged, with most of his time spent indoors watching Netflix. However, he has embraced the outdoorsy aspects of his new home, occasionally using the fire pit outside his RV. Last month, Tom Hanks was spotted in the audience during Chet’s performance at Stagecoach, where the young musician showcased his country-rock sound with his band.

A fan captured the heartwarming moment on TikTok, expressing her excitement at seeing the Oscar-winning actor swaying to his son’s music. Tom, dressed in a casual grey fedora and sunglasses, was a supportive presence as Chet and his bandmate Drew Arthur performed their hit single You Better Run, which features a cameo from Tom as his iconic Forrest Gump character. The song is part of Something Out West’s debut EP, Leaving Hollywood, released in June 2025.

Chet’s musical journey is not entirely unexpected, as his mother, Rita Wilson, has been a recording artist since 2012. Rita, who was also present at Chet’s recent show, has been a vocal supporter of her son’s career, even sharing a group photo with her granddaughter Michaiah on Instagram. The close-knit family was last seen together at the CAA pre-Oscars party in March, highlighting their strong bond.

Tom and Rita, who have been married since 1988, share two sons, Chet and Truman, while Tom also has two older children, Colin and Elizabeth, from his previous marriage to Samantha Lewes. As Chet continues to carve his own path in the music industry, his family’s unwavering support remains a constant source of inspiration





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