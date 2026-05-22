Our executive fashion and beauty director and I have put together our edit of the chicest fashion buys to shop now – not just for the bank holiday weekend, but for every plan quietly filling up the calendar beyond it. Because finding pieces that work across multiple occasions, rather than fleeting trends worn once and forgotten, matters. Whether it’s a city stroll, picnic, dinner reservation, coffee run or simply wanting to feel a little more pulled together on an ordinary day, the pieces we return to most are the ones that work hard without ever looking like they’re trying.

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Easy dresses, sculptural jewellery, cool-girl denim and the buzzy new-season pieces our fashion editors are quietly obsessed with – consider this your chic bank holiday fashion edit. The bank holiday weekend is almost here, and while it may only be one extra day, it somehow brings with it the feeling of possibility: longer lunches, spontaneous plans and a little more time to dress with thought.

Somewhere between pub gardens, impromptu dinners and the quiet luxury of doing absolutely nothing, the same question always surfaces: what on earth are we going to wear? Our executive fashion and beauty director and I have put together our edit of the chicest fashion buys to shop now – not just for the bank holiday weekend, but for every plan quietly filling up the calendar beyond it.

Because finding pieces that work across multiple occasions, rather than fleeting trends worn once and forgotten, matters. Whether it’s a city stroll, picnic, dinner reservation, coffee run or simply wanting to feel a little more pulled together on an ordinary day, the pieces we return to most are the ones that work hard without ever looking like they’re trying. We’re leaning into instinct dressing. Not overthinking, not overplanning – just clothes that feel genuinely good to wear.

And crucially, making space for whatever the bank holiday brings: ideally sunshine, something delicious to eat and at least one outfit we end up wearing on repeat without even realising. Pandora’s new Essence collection is delivering exactly the sort of timeless-with-a-twist pieces we want to wear every day, from studded rings to sculptural pendants. When it comes to timeless jewellery, Pandora rarely misses. The new Essence collection feels classic in the best possible way, balancing organic shapes with statement-making details.

Think sculptural pendants, studded rings and bangles like the curved style that somehow feels playful and enduring all at once, says Soraya Gaied Chortane. I feel like I’m always in need of a going-out top, and I just bought this slightly sheer sleeveless style from Aligne, which I’m obsessed with. It’s smart but can also be easily dressed up with tailoring or down with jeans or Bermuda shorts, says Kitty McGee.

The sandals from the John Lewis x Rejina Pyo collection are exactly the kind of joyful fashion buy bank holidays call for. Playful and polished, the chunky platform silhouette offers that little extra lift, while the mesh detailing taps into one of spring/summer’s biggest trends without feeling overly trend-driven. I’ll be styling mine with a slinky slip dress for dinner plans or an asymmetric lace-hem top and jeans for something a little more undone, says Soraya Gaied Chortane.

A statement earring really amps up a look for evening, especially if it is a style that feels quite low-key. I love these from ByAlona, which feel cool but high impact, says Kitty McGee. Coach’s suede shoulder bag is my current favourite for all occasions, it’s smart, structured and surprisingly spacious and looks great with everything from eveningwear to tracksuits.

If you’re in London, the brand has a brilliant pop-up at Selfridges, complete with a dinosaur slide, until the end of May, says Kitty McGee. This soft Eric Bompard Bardot top had me immediately because of the colour alone. The soft cornflower blue feels fresh yet elevated – exactly the sort of shade that feels spring-ready. I especially love it paired with richer, grounding tones like cherry red, khaki and chocolate brown for an unexpected clash, says Soraya Gaied Chortane.

There’s something about black satin trousers that makes even the simplest outfit feel instantly more considered. With their fluid finish and relaxed wide-leg silhouette, they strike that perfect balance between polished and effortless, says Kitty McGee. To celebrate 100 years of Marilyn Monroe, Guess has launched a capsule collection inspired by the icon’s unmistakable sense of femininity and confidence.

Filled with sculpted silhouettes and elevated retro details, this halterneck dress feels especially fitting for bank holiday plans, whether that’s a picnic in the park, rooftop drinks or simply embracing a little old-Hollywood energy on a sunny afternoon, says Soraya Gaied Chortane. If there’s one brand quietly dominating my wishlist right now, it’s Bhoem at Next. The pieces strike that elusive balance of cool but wearable, and I’m genuinely obsessed, says Kitty McGee.





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Pandora Aligne John Lewis Byalona Coach Eric Bompard Bhoem Next

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