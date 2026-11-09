Chicago Crowd Tries to Move Cloud Gate Statue to Free Alleged Man Inside

Hundreds gathered at Millennium Park to shift the Cloud Gate statue seven inches left, acting on viral rumors that a man is trapped inside. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker confirmed the conspiracy is false.

On Sunday, a large crowd gathered in Chicago's Millennium Park to attempt a physically impossible task: moving the Cloud Gate sculpture, commonly known as the Bean, seven inches to the left. Organized under the banner of a viral internet movement called 'push the bean,' the participants shared a singular, absurd objective to liberate a man allegedly trapped inside the structure. This event has become a recurring spectacle driven by online rumors that persist despite official denials.

The Cloud Gate structure was constructed between 2004 and 2006 using 168 stainless steel plates. It weighs a massive 110 short tons, making any attempt to shift its position by mere inches physically unfeasible for human hands. The statue, designed by artist Anish Kapoor, has become a central icon of Chicago's public art landscape, attracting visitors from around the world daily.

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The Viral Conspiracy And Its Origins

The specific rumor driving Sunday's gathering claims that a man was stolen as an infant and placed inside the sculpture during its construction. Proponents of this narrative assert that 'big bean' is lying to the public about the statue's emptiness. They believe that moving the artwork will reveal a hidden trapdoor, allowing the trapped individual to escape after decades of confinement.

The origins of this particular internet conspiracy remain unclear, but it gained significant traction last year. During that time, it sparked a protest in front of the statue during the Lollapalooza music festival. The story was further amplified by a mockumentary titled 'Man in the Bean,' released in 2025 by filmmakers Nathan Graber-Lipperman and Cris Campos. This production renewed interest in the hoax, treating it as a strange piece of performance art with an unknown motive.

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Official Denials And Political Responses

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker addressed the situation directly, clarifying that the conspiracy is entirely false. He told a reporter initially that he was not authorized to reveal anything about the man in the bean, a statement that fueled further speculation among believers. However, he later issued a clear written statement confirming that no man has been trapped inside Cloud Gate for the past 21 years.

While Pritzker appreciated the lighthearted nature of the parody, he noted that the constant calls were distracting from more serious matters. Despite the Governor's direct denial, some participants continued to argue that official channels were part of the cover-up. The governor's initial ambiguous comment highlighted the complexity of dealing with pervasive digital satire that blurs the line between fiction and public discourse.

Organizers Maintain The Campaign Continues

Despite the physical impossibility and official debunking, the organizers of the event remain committed to the cause. One key figure, Semple, wrote on Facebook that he is happy to confirm the man is not trapped, yet simultaneously expressed a passionate desire to free the Man in the Bean. He argued that the individual has been inside for too long and that liberation is the only just outcome.

Semple also directed criticism at the sculptor, Anish Kapoor, stating that Kapoor has not commented on the poor man inside. He claimed that Kapoor is still at large regarding the ownership of the blackest black color. Semple declared that Kapoor is banned from staying in the bean with the man who lives in it. He promoted a satirical booking site, AirBandBean.com, for those wishing to 'book your stay' in the sculpture.

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Artist Response And Public Reaction

Anish Kapoor has not commented on the Man in the Bean conspiracy or responded to the protests. He has ignored the attempts to move his sculpture, maintaining silence despite the renewed media attention. Metro, the publication covering the event, reached out to Kapoor for comment but received no response. The artist's silence has been interpreted by some as tacit agreement, while others view it as professional distance from internet noise.

Most observers and officials have dismissed the 'man in the bean' narrative as a hoax. The event is widely viewed as satire or performance art rather than a genuine rescue mission. The gathering at Millennium Park serves as a testament to the power of internet folklore in mobilizing real-world crowds. It highlights how digital myths can intersect with iconic public landmarks, creating unique cultural moments that challenge the boundaries of belief and reality.