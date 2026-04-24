Reports indicate the Chicago Fire have moved away from signing Robert Lewandowski, prioritizing current striker Hugo Cuypers and exploring options for European players after the 2026 World Cup. Lewandowski's form has dipped, and he remains undecided on his future.

The Chicago Fire appear to be cooling their pursuit of Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski , despite previous strong interest in securing his services when his contract with Barcelona concludes this summer.

Reports from The Athletic indicate that the MLS club is now prioritizing alternative targets, particularly in light of the impressive form demonstrated by their current striker, Hugo Cuypers. This shift in focus marks a change in strategy for Chicago, who were reportedly very active in attempting to bring Lewandowski to the United States during the recent winter transfer window.

At that time, with Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona uncertain, the Fire engaged in multiple rounds of discussions with the player’s representatives, hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to add a world-class striker to their roster. However, those negotiations ultimately failed to produce an agreement, and the club now seems to have moved on. Lewandowski himself has remained publicly noncommittal about his future plans, stating last month that he is not yet certain about his next destination.

He acknowledged being only around 50 percent sure of his decision, indicating a careful consideration of all available options. This ambiguity, coupled with Lewandowski’s recent dip in form, likely contributed to Chicago’s reassessment of their interest. While the 38-year-old enjoyed a prolific 2025 season, netting 27 goals in La Liga, his performance in 2026 has been considerably less impactful.

He has managed only 12 league goals this campaign, with a mere four goals across all competitions since the turn of the year. This decline in scoring output, combined with Poland’s failure to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, may be influencing both Lewandowski’s own considerations and the willingness of clubs to pursue him aggressively. The lack of World Cup participation is a significant factor, potentially diminishing his profile and market value.

For the Chicago Fire, the change in striker target appears to be a positive development, as they are currently enjoying a strong start to the 2026 season. Under the guidance of former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, the team currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference, a marked improvement from their eighth-place finish in 2025, Berhalter’s inaugural season with the club. The excellent form of Hugo Cuypers is a key component of their success.

Cuypers has already scored six goals in just five matches this season, building on his impressive 17-goal tally from the 2025 campaign. Chicago is now reportedly focusing on identifying potential European players who may become available following the 2026 World Cup, suggesting a long-term strategy of building a competitive squad. The club’s decision to prioritize Cuypers and explore other options demonstrates a pragmatic approach to roster construction, focusing on players who fit their current system and offer immediate impact.

The Fire’s strong start and Cuypers’ consistent goal-scoring suggest they are well-positioned to continue their positive momentum, regardless of their pursuit of high-profile signings like Lewandowski





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