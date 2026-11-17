Chicago residents face random paintball assaults by organized groups targeting pedestrians, drivers, and workers in public spaces. See details on incidents and police response.

Residents across Chicago are currently enduring a disturbing wave of violence as organized groups of individuals utilize paintball markers to randomly attack pedestrians, drivers, and service workers. These incidents, which have escalated in frequency and aggression, have turned public spaces such as bus stops, grocery store parking lots, and city streets into scenes of sudden fear and physical harm. The attackers often operate from vehicles or conceal themselves in shadows, firing colorful projectiles at unsuspecting locals with little to no provocation.

Recent Violent Incidents Across Chicago

On November 3, Jason Weedon was struck by a paintball while walking his dog through the Little Italy neighborhood. According to reports from Block Club Chicago, a man wielding a rifle-style paintball gun leaned out of a slow-moving car on Taylor Street and began shooting at pedestrians. Weedon reported being hit in both the chest and neck by the projectiles. He described the assailant as resembling the character The Joker without makeup, noting that the assault felt like a direct, targeted campaign against the public rather than casual mischief.

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Earlier in October, the violence claimed a victim in the East Lakeview community. On October 29, at approximately 10pm, a 74-year-old man was driving his car through an intersection when he felt a sharp pain in his shoulder. He discovered paint on his person, and police confirmed the injury was a minor abrasion caused by the impact of the projectile. This incident highlights the range of targets, including elderly citizens navigating daily activities.

Another alarming incident involved a worker at a Jewel Osco grocery store. While the employee was bringing shopping carts from the parking lot into the store, he was ambushed by an attacker wearing a black zip-up jacket. The assailant ran around a vehicle and aimed his weapon directly at the worker's back. The terrified employee collided with a car bumper before falling to the ground while attempting to evade the ongoing assault. A second paintballer joined the attack from a distance, cornering the worker as the first attacker maintained the threat.

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Historical Context and Escalation

These paintball gangs have been terrorizing Chicagoans since Halloween in 2020. The phenomenon initially gained traction during that holiday season, with a cluster of incidents reported downtown near the University of Chicago campus. The behavior appeared to shift from isolated pranks to coordinated intimidation tactics in the following year, 2021, when authorities recorded multiple attacks, including deliberate strikes against police vehicles.

The severity of the attacks increased significantly in 2023. In the Chatham neighborhood, a pregnant woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a paintball. This escalation in potential for physical harm has raised public alarm, transforming what was once viewed as a nuisance into a genuine public safety crisis. The random nature of the targeting means that any resident, regardless of age or activity, is potentially at risk.

Victim Accounts and Police Response

Videos circulating on social media provide harrowing evidence of these assaults. Footage shows individuals scrambling to escape as attackers fire from the sunroof of a vehicle outside a Maxwell Street Polish restaurant. In another clip, a man is seen moaning in pain on the pavement, covered in white and yellow paint after being shot at close range by at least two assailants. His bicycle lay overturned nearby, indicating he was interrupted during a routine activity.

On Halloween, a group of at least three paintballers attacked a man who appeared to be sleeping at a bus station. The attackers fired from close range directly at the victim's face while laughing, demonstrating a sadistic element to their actions. These videos underscore the brazen confidence of the perpetrators, who often film their crimes for online validation.

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The Chicago Police Department has been contacted regarding the surge in these incidents. As investigations continue, authorities are urged to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this pattern of public terror. Until effective measures are implemented, Chicagoans remain on high alert in public transit hubs, commercial districts, and residential neighborhoods.